Union Minister Jitendra Singh goes into self-quarantine

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said he has gone into self-quarantine, after Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief, who had accompanied him to an official tour, tested positive for coronavirus

"Have gone into self-quarantine with immediate effect from 4 PM today, after receiving the news about #Corona positive test of J&K BJP President Sh Ravinder Raina who had accompanied us from Srinagar to Bandipora on 12th July," the minister tweeted

Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, had visited the house of his party colleague Waseem Bari, who along with his father and brother were shot dead by terrorist in North Kashmir's Bandipora last week. Singh, who is also a doctor, was accompanied by Raina, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav and other leaders during the visit to Bari's residence. Raina said,"I have tested positive for COVID-19. I had gone to Bandipora area of north Kashmir to take part in the last rites of slain BJP leader, his father and brother. I was was there for the past five days", Raina told PTI on phone. At Bandipora, Raina had also led Bari's funeral procession along with party's general secretary (Organisation) Ashok Kaul on July 11.