Nagaland Speaker dismisses NPF disqualification petition against 7 MLAs

Nagaland Assembly Speaker Sharingain Longkumer on Tuesday dismissed the disqualification petition of the Naga Peoples Front against its seven rebel MLAs for going against the party decision and supporting the ruling coalition in the election for the lone Lok Sabha seat from the state last year.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 14-07-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 21:14 IST
Nagaland Assembly Speaker Sharingain Longkumer on Tuesday dismissed the disqualification petition of the Naga Peoples Front against its seven rebel MLAs for going against the party decision and supporting the ruling coalition in the election for the lone Lok Sabha seat from the state last year. The party had sought annulment of membership for their alleged "wilful decision" to support the ruling People's Democratic Alliance (PDA) nominee Tokheho Yepthomi against "collective decision" of the NPF to support Congress candidate K L Chishi in the 2019 general election on the Nagaland parliamentary seat.

The NPF had also accused the seven rebel MLAs of voluntarily giving up membership of the party. The MLAs against whom the party had filed petition on April 24, 2019, are E E Pangteang, Eshak Konyak, Kejong Chang, B S Nganlang Phom, Toyang Changkong Chang, N Thongwang Konyak and C L John.

The PDA nominee had won the Lok Sabha poll. In his order, the Speaker said: "It is established beyond any reasonable doubt that there is no sufficient ground for presuming that the respondents had voluntarily given up the membership of the original political party, i.e. the NPF." The Speaker, therefore, said "the respondents (rebel MLAs) are not liable to be disqualified under Para 2(1) (a) of the Tenth Schedule".

The paragraph deals with disqualification on ground of defection. The NPF, which is the only opposition party in the Assembly, has a total of 25 MLAs, including the seven, in the House.

Nagaland Assembly strength at present is 58 after the death of two members. The ruling PDA has the support of 33 MLAs -- 20 of the NDPP, BJP's 12 and an Independent.

Following the delay in order by the Speaker on the petition, the NPF had moved the Kohima Bench of the Gauhati High Court. The high court had on June 2 directed the Speaker to dispose off the case within six weeks. After conducting a series of hearings from both the parties, the judgement was pronounced on Tuesday, Speaker Longkumer told the media.

On the delay in delivering the judgement, which took more than a year, Longkumer agreed that the disqualification petition was of "paramount importance" but it was delayed due to the sudden demise of the then Speaker Vikho-o Yhoshu in November. Longkumer said after he was elected as Speaker in February, he followed all processes and announced in March for framing of issues, while April 24 was fixed for evidence collection. But, it had to be postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The final hearing was held on July 6 and July 7, while the petition was disposed Tuesday, he said. Meanwhile, NPF MLA Imkong L Imchen, who is also one of the two petitioners, refused to make any comment, saying he was yet to through the 40-page judgement of the Speaker.

"It was a collective decision of the party to file the disqualification petition against the seven rebel MLAs," Imchen said. "Therefore, further deliberations will be taken in the NPF Legislature Party meeting scheduled for Wednesday." The further course of action on the Speakers' judgement will be decided by the party, said Imchen. PTI NBS SNS HMB.

