Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dera's support to SAD in 2017 polls 'exposed ties' between the two: Punjab Cong chief

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-07-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 21:53 IST
Dera's support to SAD in 2017 polls 'exposed ties' between the two: Punjab Cong chief

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday said the Dera Sacha Sauda representatives’ statement that they had supported the Akali Dal in 2017 assembly polls have “exposed the ties” between the SAD and Sirsa-based sect. “The statement of Dera representatives that they had extended support to Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal in 2017 elections has exposed the ties between the two,” Jakhar told reporters here.

Days after jailed Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Ram Rahim Singh was named in the 2015 theft of a copy of Guru Granth Sahib from a gurdwara in Faridkot, Dera representatives on Monday had claimed that they were possibly being “targeted” for supporting the SAD in 2017 assembly polls, Jakhar alleged that under the “deal” struck between the SAD and Dera Sacha Sauda, the Akalis had got the sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh pardoned in a blasphemy case, got his film released and “influenced” investigation into sacrilege incidents. “In lieu of this, Dera followers supported Akali Dal in 2017 assembly elections,” claimed Jakhar.

Punjab Congress chief accused SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal of “backstabbing the 'panth' by “hobnobbing” with the Dera to remain in power. He alleged that Badal's “anti-Sikh” face has been exposed by the Dera itself. The candid admission by the Dera followers that they had supported the Akali Dal in 2017 assembly polls reflects the “strong bond” between Dera and Akali Dal, he added. “The people of state in general and Sikhs in particular would never forgive Badal for this sin, which has pushed Punjab into turbulent times,” said Jakhar.

Meanwhile, the SAD hit back at the Congress, accusing it of teaming up with Dera to take on the SAD with the “sole aim” of polling Dera votes in its favour in the 2022 assembly elections in lieu of giving a “clean chit” to Dera. Senior SAD leaders Balwinder Singh Bhundur, Prem Singh Chandumajra, Maheshinder Singh Grewal and Sikander Singh Maluka said the Congress government was in the process of “weakening” the sacrilege case as part of an “understanding” with the Dera. “The Congress first scared Dera Sacha Sauda and has now teamed up with it to use it for its political purposes against the SAD. However, by doing so, it has only served to expose its friendship with the Dera,” they said.

Senior leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal said the Congress party was trying to “cover up” its failures and was resorting to “cheap” politics. He said SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had already done 'ardas' (prayer) that nothing should remain of those who had indulged in the acts of sacrilege as well as of those who were behind it. He also made it clear that the SAD had never taken the support of the Dera during the 2017 assembly elections. “Some SAD candidates solicited the Dera support in their individual capacity. These leaders however presented themselves before Akal Takth Sahib to seek forgiveness for this act,” he said. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh had been named as a conspirator by the Special Investigation of Punjab police in a case relating to the theft of the Sikh's holy book Guru Granth Sahib in 2015.

The Punjab police special investigation team (SIT) is probing three sacrilege cases. These are theft of a ''bir'' (copy) of Guru Granth Sahib from a Burj Jawahar Singh Wala gurdwara on June 1, 2015, the case of putting up of hand-written sacrilegious posters in Bargari and Burj Jawahar Singh Wala on September 25 and that of tearing and scattering pages of the holy book at Bargari on October 12, 2015 in Faridkot. The sacrilege of religious scriptures had taken place during the previous SAD-BJP regime. The Akali government had handed over the probe to the CBI.

Amarinder Singh-led government withdrew these cases from the central investigating agency and gave it to the Punjab police SIT. PTI CHS VSD RAX RAX.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Indiana Jones 5 release date postponed, Harrison Ford to return, other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Minimize time taken in admission of COVID patients; give priority to high-risk groups: Delhi govt advisory to hospitals

Aiming to reduce the number of deaths due to the novel coronavirus, the Delhi government on Tuesday asked healthcare facilities to minimize time taken in admission of COVID-19 patients and to allocate a health care worker each for critical ...

Virgin Atlantic raises $1.8 billion before planned restart

Virgin Atlantic has raised 1.2 billion pounds USD 1.8 billion from private sources, including from founder Richard Branson, the company said Tuesday, as it tries to rebuild its battered finances following the economic shock of the coronavir...

Three cured patient discharged from Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital

As many as three cured patients were discharged from Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre, Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur here on Tuesday. 3 cured patients discharged from Sardar COVID Care Centre and Hospital, Chhatarpur, New Delhi today, Indo-Tib...

UK's Huawei decision disappointing and wrong - China's ambassador

Chinas ambassador to Britain said the decision to strip Huawei equipment out of the countrys 5G network was disappointing and wrong and called into question Britains openness to foreign investors.Disappointing and wrong decision by the UK o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020