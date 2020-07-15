Democrat Sara Gideon wins nomination to challenge U.S. Senator Susan Collins

Democrats in Maine chose Sara Gideon, the speaker of the state's House of Representatives, as their nominee for the U.S. Senate in November elections, when she will face off against incumbent Republican Susan Collins, the New York Times said.

Gideon, 48, defeated two more left-wing Democrats, Betsy Sweet and Bre Kidman, in Tuesday's voting. Collins' seat is considered one of the Democrats' top pickup opportunities in their efforts to wrest control of the Senate from Republicans.