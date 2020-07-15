Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump pick gets nod in Alabama as three US states select Senate candidates

Alabama Republicans nominated political neophyte Tommy Tuberville, the choice of President Donald Trump, to run for the Senate in November as voters in three states picked candidates Tuesday in races that will help decide control of the chamber.

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2020 08:17 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 08:17 IST
Trump pick gets nod in Alabama as three US states select Senate candidates

Alabama Republicans nominated political neophyte Tommy Tuberville, the choice of President Donald Trump, to run for the Senate in November as voters in three states picked candidates Tuesday in races that will help decide control of the chamber. Maine Democrats nominated Sara Gideon, the speaker of the state's House of Representatives, to face off against moderate Republican Senator Susan Collins, one of the Senate's most at-risk Republicans.

But there was a close, ongoing battle in Texas between Air Force veteran MJ Hegar and Black state senator Royce West over the Democratic nomination to go up against Republican Senator John Cornyn in November. In Alabama, Tuberville, 65, a former football coach, beat Jeff Sessions, a former U.S. attorney general who was fired by the president. Tuberville had 62.1 percent to Session's 37.9 percent, with 73 percent of precincts reporting, the New York Times said. He will take on Democrat Doug Jones in November.

Sessions had hoped to return to the Senate, where he had been a member for 20 years before joining the Trump administration. But Sessions told reporters he would support Tuberville in November. While Republican stronghold Alabama went for Trump's choice of candidate, Trump's public approval across the country has dropped as the coronavirus pandemic surged through the United States, killing more than 130,000 people and throwing tens of millions out of work.

That is weighing on his fellow Republicans, dimming the re-election hopes of senators in Colorado, North Carolina and Arizona and leaving even senior Republicans in conservative stakes like Mitch McConnell's Kentucky having to work harder than expected to defend their seats. Republicans currently control the Senate, 53-47. Democrats would need to pick up four seats in the 100-member chamber for a majority if Trump is re-elected, or three if presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden wins the White House, giving the party a tie-breaking Senate vote.

"If the coronavirus continues to get worse and the economy doesn't improve, it's hard to imagine any president ... getting re-elected very easily, and it's hard to imagine that president's party doing well," said Joshua Blank, research director of the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin. Although the primary elections in all three states had been postponed from earlier this year because of the coronavirus, they were held Tuesday even as the number of new cases continued to surge in southern and western states. Texas saw a record 10,745 new cases on Tuesday, and Alabama reported a record daily number of 40 deaths from the coronavirus.

TOP DEMOCRATIC OPPORTUNITY Democrats see Collins' Senate seat representing Maine as one of their top pick-up opportunities. Gideon had been leading Collins by a few percentage points in recent opinion polls even before Tuesday's primary.

Gideon had 71 percent of the primary tally, with Sweet and Kidman trailing far behind, after 26 percent of precincts reported, the New York Times said. "We did it! Thank you to everyone who has supported our campaign to elect a senator who will fight for Mainers—not special interests. Onward to November!" Gideon wrote on Twitter.

The candidates for the Democratic Senate nomination in Texas were fighting neck-and-neck. Hegar, a former helicopter pilot, had 52.3 percent to 47.7 percent for West, with 56 percent of the vote counted, the Times said. "We don't expect this to be over tonight," Vince Leibowitz, a spokesman for the West campaign, told reporters.

(additional reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Scott Malone, Cynthia Osterman and Michael Perry)

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

Yes Bank garners Rs 4,500 cr from anchor investors ahead of FPO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Record single-day spike of 29,429 COVID-19 cases pushes India's tally to 9,36,181; death toll climbs to 24,309 with 582 new fatalities: Govt.

Record single-day spike of 29,429 COVID-19 cases pushes Indias tally to 9,36,181 death toll climbs to 24,309 with 582 new fatalities Govt....

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares pare gains as U.S.-China tensions intensify

Asian shares pared gains on Wednesday, led by losses in Chinese stocks, after Beijing vowed retaliatory sanctions against the United States, while the euro rose to a four-month high on the prospect of stimulus ahead of a crucial EU summit.U...

Hyderabad: BJP MLA Raja Singh visits Osmania hospital, requests CM's intervention to improve condition

BJP MLA from Goshamahal Raja Singh visited the Osmania General Hospital OGH which was flooded with rainwater and overflowing drains after the rains on Monday night, and requested Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Health Minister to loo...

Mortaza recovers from COVID-19

Former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza has recovered from COVID-19 after treatment at home for the dreaded virus since June 20. Mortaza announced the negative result of his COVID-19 test on his Facebook page on Tuesday. Hope everyone...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020