U.S. Air Force veteran MJ Hegar declares victory in Democratic Senate race in Texas

U.S. Air Force veteran MJ Hegar declares victory in Democratic Senate race in TexasReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-07-2020 10:40 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 10:15 IST
Democrat MJ Hegar declared victory on Tuesday in the race for her party's nomination to a U.S. Senate seat from Texas, saying she was ready to take on incumbent Republican John Cornyn in the November election.
The New York Times said Hegar, 44, was the winner. In a statement, Air Force veteran Hegar said she was "confident we have a decisive victory" over Texas State Senator Royce West.
Texas has long been dominated by Republicans but analysts say changing demographics have made it more competitive.
