Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab cabinet minister tests positive for coronavirus, CM Singh wishes him speedy recovery

After Punjab cabinet minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa tested positive for COVID-19, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh took to Twitter to wish the ailing minister a speedy recovery.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 15-07-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 14:20 IST
Punjab cabinet minister tests positive for coronavirus, CM Singh wishes him speedy recovery
Punjab Higher Education Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

After Punjab cabinet minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa tested positive for COVID-19, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh took to Twitter to wish the ailing minister a speedy recovery.

"Wishing my Cabinet colleague Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa Ji a speedy recovery. He has tested positive for #Covid19 today. Looking forward to having you rejoin us soon again," the Punjab CM tweeted.

The rural development and panchayats minister had undergone a coronavirus test last Friday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian parliament begins legalising ban on same-sex marriage

Russian lawmakers late on Tuesday submitted draft legislation that would ban same-sex marriage after voters backed changes to the constitution which define marriage as a union of a man and a woman only. The changes, championed by President ...

U.S. judge blocks second federal execution in 17 years

A U.S. District Court in Washington early on Wednesday blocked what would be the second federal execution in 17 years, hours before it was due to take place.The U.S. Department of Justice had planned to execute Wesley Purkey, who has been c...

Study reveals housing conditions affect cardiovascular health risks

People who are homeless may experience 60-70 higher rates of cardiovascular events, such as heart attacks, strokes and heart failure, compared to the general population, according to a recent study. The study was cited in The Importance of ...

National Institutes of Design students can apply for work permits in Germany now

Students of National Institutes of Design NID will be able to apply easily for work permits in Germany now as its centres have been included in the European countrys Anabin database, the commerce and industry ministry said on Wednesday. It ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020