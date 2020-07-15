Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russian lawmakers want people who try to cede territory jailed for up to 10 years

The initiative, which is expected to swiftly be approved by the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, would also introduce fines of more than $5,500 for people who repeatedly call for Moscow to give away its territory to a foreign power. The legislation is designed to formalise reforms adopted this month that make it unconstitutional for Russia to cede territory to a foreign power.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-07-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 17:09 IST
Russian lawmakers want people who try to cede territory jailed for up to 10 years
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Russians who take specific actions to undermine the country's territorial integrity could be jailed for up to a decade under draft legislation submitted to parliament on Wednesday. The initiative, which is expected to swiftly be approved by the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, would also introduce fines of more than $5,500 for people who repeatedly call for Moscow to give away its territory to a foreign power.

The legislation is designed to formalize reforms adopted this month that makes it unconstitutional for Russia to cede territory to a foreign power. The legislation may anger Japan and Ukraine which are both pressing Russia to hand over territory.

Russia annexed the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and has also been in a decades-long dispute with Tokyo over ownership of a chain of islands in the Pacific that Moscow seized from Japan at the end of World War Two. Under the proposed changes, making public calls for actions that violate Russia's territorial integrity more than once in the same year would also be treated as a criminal offense punishable by up to four years in jail, the Duma's website said.

That offense would also be punishable by a fine of up to 400,000 roubles ($5,625), it said. ($1 = 71.0940 roubles)

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

No July 19 resumption of hockey camps as Bengaluru goes into lockdown

The national camps for Indian mens and womens hockey teams will not resume as planned on July 19 at Bengaluru SAI Centre with the rising COVID-19 case count forcing the city into a complete seven-day lockdown. The grave situation in the sou...

Decision on school closure to be taken by Cabinet: DBE

The Basic Education Department has reiterated that any decision on whether schools will be closed or not, will be taken by Cabinet.The department reiterated its stance following a resolution taken by South African Democratic Teachers Union ...

Young activists, localists top Hong Kong pro-democracy polls

Young activists and localist candidates dominated Hong Kongs unofficial pro-democracy primaries over the weekend, with hundreds of thousands of people voting despite warnings the election could violate the territorys new security law impose...

Air strikes kill civilians in Yemen's al-Jawf province - residents

Air strikes on Yemens northern province of al-Jawf killed at least seven civilians on Wednesday, residents and an official from the Houthi movement said - the third such incident since June as violence resurges in the war-ravaged country.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020