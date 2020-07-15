Priyanka Gandhi slams UP govt over handling of COVID-19 pandemic

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the ground reality is completely different from the "propaganda" of the Yogi Adityanath dispensation. "Looking at the condition of the coronavirus ward of the medical college in UP CM's home district (Gorakhpur), you will know how much the ground reality is different from the false propaganda of the UP government," Priyanka Gandhi said on Twitter. The COVID-19 ward of the medical college is full of drainage water. The patients are worried and there is no system of draining out the water, the Congress general secretary in-charge of UP East tweeted in Hindi along with a video of the ward with drainage water.

In a tweet earlier, Priyanka Gandhi said that according to media reports, first it was stated that the report of a deceased person was negative for coronavirus and the body was handed over to the person's family. Then it was said the report was positive, but the ambulance came to take the body after 16 hours, Priyanka Gandhi said. This happened in the home district of the CM in Gorakhpur, she said.

"Is this how the UP government is fighting coronavirus?" Priyanka Gandhi said.