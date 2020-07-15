Rahul Gandhi has lost his arms in Scindia and Pilot: Guj dy CM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has lost both his arms in Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sachin Pilot, Gujarat deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said on Wednesday and added that a weaker Congress is good for the BJP. "We all saw what had happened in Madhya Pradesh. Now, it's happening again in Rajasthan. There seems to be some fault in the functioning of the Congress leadership," Patel told reporters in Gandhinagar.

Scindia's exit from the Congress in March this year along with 22 MLAs had led to the collapse of then Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh. Pilot, who fell out with Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and is leading a group of dissident MLAs, was on Tuesday sacked as state Congress president and deputy CM.

He has ruled out joining the BJP. "These two young leaders (Pilot and Scindia) were like right and left hands of Rahul Gandhi. Now, he has lost both his arms," Patel said.

He said even senior Congress leaders have expressed concern over the fate of that party. "However, a weaker Congress is always good for the BJP," he added.

Patel also took a dig at the state Congress over appointment of quota leader Hardik Patel (26) as its working president in Gujarat. "We do not have any objection if Congress goes one step ahead and appoints him as its national president. It's up to them only," said the BJP leader.