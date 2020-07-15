PM Modi condoles death of tribal leader Jagdeo Ram Oran
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram president Jagdeo Ram Oran, saying he devoted his life serving tribal communities Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, an RSS affiliate, works for the welfare of the tribals. "Anguished by the passing away of Shri Jagdeo Ram Oran Ji, President of the Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram president Jagdeo Ram Oran, saying he devoted his life serving tribal communities.
Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, an RSS affiliate, works for the welfare of the tribals. "Anguished by the passing away of Shri Jagdeo Ram Oran Ji, President of the Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram. His was a life devoted to serving the tribal communities," Modi wrote on Twitter. Oran was known for his kind and hardworking nature, the prime minister said.
Several BJP leaders, including party chief J P Nadda, also condoled his death.
