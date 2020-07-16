Left Menu
Education is politically caged and controlled in West Bengal: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

ANI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-07-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 14:37 IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. [File Photo]. Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Thursday stated that education is politically caged and controlled in the state which would hurt the interests of students. "Education is the soul of a society as it passes from a generation to another. It is unfortunate that in our state education is politically caged and controlled. The political grip on education is tightening, it'll hurt students, education scenario and society in large," said Dhankhar.

The Governor criticised the state government for not allowing vice-chancellors of universities to attend a video-conference with him even though the Governor is the chancellor of all state universities. Regarding the non-attendance of Vice-Chancellors, the West Bengal government special secretary wrote to the OSD and EO Special Secretary of the Governor of West Bengal DK Gautam that every communication proposed to be made by the Chancellor to any state-aided university shall be routed through the department and action shall be taken once it is endorsed by the department. The state government had not endorsed any plan to hold such a video conference, according to the official.

In a related development, Adhir Chowdhury, Berhampore MP and leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha, said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should lodge a protest with President Ram Nath Kovind that West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar should be replaced as he was not complying with constitutional protocols. Chowdhury tweeted on Thursday and said that he wondered why the Chief Minister did not have the courage to protest against him. (ANI)

