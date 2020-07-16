Himachal: CM Thakur prays for relief from coronavirus crisis

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here on Thursday took part in a yajna seeking divine intervention for relief from the coronavirus crisis. The religious programme was organised by the state BJP Mahila Morcha. “We have full faith in the Indian culture. Whenever any such crisis takes place, we hold religious programmes to pray to god,” the CM said, adding that he prayed for a quick end to the coronavirus crisis

Himachal Pradesh ministers Suresh Bhardwaj and Sarveen Chaudhary, state BJP general secretary Trilok Jamwal and Mahila Morcha president Rashmi Dhar Sood were present on the occasion.