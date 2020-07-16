Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK says Russia tried to meddle in election by leaking U.S. trade documents on social media

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-07-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 17:33 IST
UK says Russia tried to meddle in election by leaking U.S. trade documents on social media
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Britain said on Thursday that Russia sought to interfere in the 2019 general election by illicitly acquiring sensitive documents relating to a planned free trade agreement with the United States and leaking them on social media. "It is almost certain that Russian actors sought to interfere in the 2019 General Election through the online amplification of illicitly acquired and leaked Government documents," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

"Sensitive government documents relating to the UK-US Free Trade Agreement were illicitly acquired before the 2019 General Election and disseminated online via the social media platform Reddit," Raab said. "The government reserves the right to respond with appropriate measures in the future," he added.

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Notice seeking removal of Kerala Assembly Speaker

The Indian Union Muslim League MLA, M Ummer, on Thursday served a notice to the Kerala Assembly Secretary seeking removal of Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan from the post for his alleged links with the accused in the gold smuggling case. The IUM...

ISIS bride Shamima Begum wins right to return to UK

London-born Islamic State ISIS recruit Shamima Begum on Thursday won the right to return to the UK and carry on her legal fight against the UK governments revocation of her British citizenship on security grounds. Bangladeshi-origin Begum, ...

Azeri minister sacked for "meaningless" efforts over conflict with Armenia

Azeri President Ilham Aliyev sacked his foreign minister on Thursday after accusing him of meaningless negotiations with neighboring Armenia amid a flare-up in hostilities between two South Caucasus countries.Eleven Azeri soldiers and a civ...

PM urges youth to read Tamil classic 'Tirukkural'

Describing Tamil classic Tirukkural as a treasure of rich thoughts and noble ideals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hoped that the youth across the country read it to take inspiration. In a series of tweets in Tamil and English, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020