Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Absence of Cong leaders in MVA ad rankles party men

While one Congress leader asked why the protocol formalised during the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was not being followed, another said that it should be remembered that it is an alliance government of three parties. Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat, however, said that Industries Minister and Shiv Sena leader Subhash Desai later called him up and admitted the mistake.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-07-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 19:38 IST
Maha: Absence of Cong leaders in MVA ad rankles party men
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Several Congress leaders in Maharashtra on Thursday expressed displeasure over an MVA government's advertisement about its employment program, as it featured only Shiv Sena and NCP ministers and excluded those from the grand old party. While one Congress leader asked why the protocol formalized during the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was not being followed, another said that it should be remembered that it is an alliance government of three parties.

Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat, however, said that Industries Minister and Shiv Sena leader Subhash Desai later called him up and admitted the mistake. The newspaper advertisement about the Mahajobs portal launched on July 6 carries pictures of Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar, and other NCP ministers- Dilip Walse Patil, Nawab Malik, and Aditi Tatkare.

However, it does not carry the photographs any Congress leader. Maharashtra Youth Congress president Satyajeet Tambe asked, "Is this an advertisement of Maharashtra government or Shiv Sena-NCP? Why is the protocol formalized during the formation of the MVA not being followed? This is a question that an ordinary Congress worker like me is facing." AICC general secretary Rajeev Satav, who is the party's Rajya Sabha member from Maharashtra, also expressed displeasure over the Congress being excluded in the advertisement.

"The scheme is good and Congress is fully supportive. This is an alliance government and I hope this advertisement is rectified in future," he said on Twitter, expressing confidence that such mistakes do not get repeated in future.

Former Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam also took to the micro-blogging site to express his anger over the advertisement. "Where is Congress in the official advertisement regarding giving employment to the youth?" he asked.

Talking to reporters, Congress's Balasaheb Thorat, who is the state revenue minister, said that Desai called him up and admitted the mistake. "Care needs to be taken to show that this is a three-party government. Co-ordination among all three parties should be visible," Thorat said.

"Even NCP president Sharad Pawar has stressed the need for a dialogue among the three ruling parties. There is coordination among us. We had held meetings with CM Uddhav Thackeray twice last week," he added. "This advertisement is about a policy decision of the alliance government and all the alliance partners should be seen in it. The Industries Minister realised this and called me up. He said care would be taken," he said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Top EU court ditches transatlantic data transfer deal

Europes highest court ruled on Thursday that a transatlantic data transfer deal is invalid because of concerns about U.S. surveillance in a decision that could disrupt thousands of companies that rely on the agreement.The ruling effectively...

Disengagement process in eastern Ladakh "intricate", requires constant verification: Army

China and India are committed to complete disengagement of troops, and the process is intricate that requires constant verification, the Indian Army said Thursday after the fourth round of marathon military talks for further de-escalation o...

Republicans to limit national convention attendance in Florida amid coronavirus spike

Republicans will significantly limit the number of attendees at the partys August convention nominating President Donald Trump for a second White House term in Jacksonville, Florida, as coronavirus cases continue to spike sharply across the...

Russians to be offered free plots of land amid Arctic push - draft law

Russians will be able to obtain plots of land in Russias Arctic free of charge to build homes and set up businesses under a draft law drawn up by the government as the Kremlin pushes to develop its resource-rich far north. President Vladimi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020