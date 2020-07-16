Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air India's LWP scheme for employees an attempt to save top management: Derek O'Brien

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O'Brien on Thursday termed Air India's Leave Without Pay (LWP) scheme for its employees an attempt to save the top management and sacrifice the interests of employees.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 16-07-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 21:03 IST
Air India's LWP scheme for employees an attempt to save top management: Derek O'Brien
TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien. File photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O'Brien on Thursday termed Air India's Leave Without Pay (LWP) scheme for its employees an attempt to save the top management and sacrifice the interests of employees. "@airindiain's compulsory leave without pay scheme is unprecedented in the history of PSUs. An obvious ploy to protect top management and sacrifice employees. The move violates labour norms, is anti-worker and arbitrary. This is match-fixing for proposed #AirIndia buyers. Retrenchment in a new name," O'Brien tweeted.

"If top management is bloated, why sacrifice employees? No worker has sought this scheme. It denies workers' rights, right to life and livelihood. Shocking that a PSU would use and throw employees in the face of a pandemic when 150+ #AirIndians tested positive doing Vande Bharat Mission," he added. On Wednesday, Air India had approved a scheme for sending employees on LWP for a time period ranging from six months to two years which can be extended up to five years.

The scheme, which also authorises the CMD to pass an order on behalf of the company for an employee to be sent on leave for the stipulated period, was approved at the 102nd meeting of the board of directors of the carrier held on July 7. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Child rights body rescues children working in service centre, eateries in Delhi

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights DCPCR rescued five child labourers from Okhla, an official statement said on Thursday. A team of the DCPCR headed by its member Roop Sudesh Vimal on Wednesday found three children working ...

Delhi: SDMC to plant 40,000 trees as part of plantation drive

Seeking to increase the citys green cover, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation SDMC will be planting 40,000 trees as part of a mega drive, officials said on Thursday. Mayor Anamika planted 50 saplings in Hari Nagar ward of the Central ...

Wipro charters flights to bring back hundreds of staff, kin from US

After Infosys and Tech Mahindra, IT major Wipro has chartered special flights to bring home hundreds of its staff and their families from the US. The company is undertaking similar steps for its employees in the UK and Australia.At Wipro, t...

COVID-19: Central team to visit Gujarat on Friday

A four-member team of the central government will be on a visit to Gujarat on Friday to review the coronavirus situation in the state and to provide necessary guidance. This expert team comprises AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria, NITI Aayo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020