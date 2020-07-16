Left Menu
Development News Edition

Criticism over deputing teachers to take foreign returnees from airport to quarantine centres

The teaching fraternity and opposition parties Thursday strongly condemned the decision of authorities in Ludhiana to depute government schoolteachers for bringing foreign returnees from airport to coronavirus quarantine centres.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-07-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 21:05 IST
Criticism over deputing teachers to take foreign returnees from airport to quarantine centres
Representative image Image Credit: Storybolocks

The teaching fraternity and opposition parties Thursday strongly condemned the decision of authorities in Ludhiana to depute government schoolteachers for bringing foreign returnees from airport to coronavirus quarantine centres. Describing it as an "irrational and illogical" decision, the teachers' association and political parties – the SAD, its ally BJP, and the AAP -- sought rollback of this decision. "Government schoolteachers in Ludhiana have been asked to bring foreign returnees from the airport and then take them to the quarantine centres. We strongly condemn this decision," said Democratic Teachers' Front (Punjab) President Davinder Singh Punia.

Earlier schoolteachers were deputed at distilleries and breweries at Gurdaspur to check liquor supply and to check illegal mining in Phagwara. However, both these decisions were withdrawn after criticism from teachers and opposition parties. Reacting to the latest order, Aam Aadmi Party legislator Aman Arora said it reflected a "negative attitude" of the state government towards teaching and teachers.

"Earlier, teachers were deputed at distilleries to check illegal liquor supply, the work which could not be performed by the police and excise departments. Thereafter, they were deputed to check illegal mining. "And now as per new order, school teachers have been asked to bring NRIs from airports to the quarantine centres," said Arora.

"Teachers have the responsibility of making the future of students. At a time when teachers are conducting online classes, deputing them for other than a teaching job reflects the government's negative attitude towards teaching and teachers," said the Sunam MLA. "This irrational and illogical decision should be withdrawn," said Arora.

BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh also lashed out at the government. "It shows that it is a misguided government. It does not know what work should be taken from teachers who are responsible for teaching students," said Chugh. Shiromani Akali Dal spokesman and senior leader Daljit Singh Cheema said the government must withdraw this order.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Child rights body rescues children working in service centre, eateries in Delhi

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights DCPCR rescued five child labourers from Okhla, an official statement said on Thursday. A team of the DCPCR headed by its member Roop Sudesh Vimal on Wednesday found three children working ...

Delhi: SDMC to plant 40,000 trees as part of plantation drive

Seeking to increase the citys green cover, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation SDMC will be planting 40,000 trees as part of a mega drive, officials said on Thursday. Mayor Anamika planted 50 saplings in Hari Nagar ward of the Central ...

Wipro charters flights to bring back hundreds of staff, kin from US

After Infosys and Tech Mahindra, IT major Wipro has chartered special flights to bring home hundreds of its staff and their families from the US. The company is undertaking similar steps for its employees in the UK and Australia.At Wipro, t...

COVID-19: Central team to visit Gujarat on Friday

A four-member team of the central government will be on a visit to Gujarat on Friday to review the coronavirus situation in the state and to provide necessary guidance. This expert team comprises AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria, NITI Aayo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020