Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre prioritising toppling democratically elected govts amid pandemic: KC Venugopal

Congress leader KC Venugopal on Friday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that the BJP government at the centre is prioritising toppling democratically elected governments amid the COVID-19 pandemic while people are suffering and health infrastructure is crumbling.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2020 13:52 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 13:52 IST
Centre prioritising toppling democratically elected govts amid pandemic: KC Venugopal
Congress leader KC Venugopal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader KC Venugopal on Friday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that the BJP government at the centre is prioritising toppling democratically elected governments amid the COVID-19 pandemic while people are suffering and health infrastructure is crumbling. "Amidst a pandemic when people are suffering, thousands are dying and health infrastructure is crumbling, the BJP Government at the centre is prioritising toppling democratically elected governments. The tapes released by media today clearly reveal the disastrous intentions of BJP," he said.

"It is tragic that the BJP is focusing on toppling a government that is performing so well against COVID and derailing the preparedness of an entire state and creating panic amongst millions of people as they did in Madhya Pradesh. BJP is a blot on democracy," he added. Venugopal further said that the BJP government does not have funds to provide for the poor or purchase good quality equipment for our health care workers.

"But there's no dearth of money in the BJP when it comes to indulging in toppling democratically elected governments. Where does the money come from?" he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

MUMBAI, Jul 17 ( PTI) Money Market Operations as on July 16, 2020

MUMBAI, Jul 17 PTI Money Market Operations as on July 16, 2020 Amount in crore, Rate in Per cent VOLUME Weighted MONEY MARKET ONE LEG Average Rate Range A. Overnight Segment IIIIIIIV 272,791.49 3.15 0.01-4.10 I. Call Money 13,200.07 3.5...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

India became the third country in the world to record more than one million coronavirus cases, while the list of U.S. states requiring face coverings in public grew as the country reported at least 70,000 new cases, a record daily jump for ...

SC refuses to consider plea seeking monthly aid to SC Bar Clerks Association members

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to consider a plea seeking directions to the Central government to pay monthly financial assistance of Rs 15,000 to each member of the Supreme Court Bar Clerks Association in view of the pandemic. A bench...

COVID-19, electric vehicles to reshape Thailand’s auto industry

The COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating the remaking of Thailands automotive industry, the backbone of Southeast Asias auto sector, as factory shutdowns compound a shift toward electric vehicles.Thailands auto-related businesses, which employ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020