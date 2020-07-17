Centre prioritising toppling democratically elected govts amid pandemic: KC Venugopal

Congress leader KC Venugopal on Friday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that the BJP government at the centre is prioritising toppling democratically elected governments amid the COVID-19 pandemic while people are suffering and health infrastructure is crumbling. "Amidst a pandemic when people are suffering, thousands are dying and health infrastructure is crumbling, the BJP Government at the centre is prioritising toppling democratically elected governments. The tapes released by media today clearly reveal the disastrous intentions of BJP," he said.

"It is tragic that the BJP is focusing on toppling a government that is performing so well against COVID and derailing the preparedness of an entire state and creating panic amongst millions of people as they did in Madhya Pradesh. BJP is a blot on democracy," he added. Venugopal further said that the BJP government does not have funds to provide for the poor or purchase good quality equipment for our health care workers.

"But there's no dearth of money in the BJP when it comes to indulging in toppling democratically elected governments. Where does the money come from?" he added. (ANI)