Bihar oppn parties want EC to assure that assembly polls won't trigger fresh spike in COVID cases

Several opposition parties of Bihar on Friday urged the Election Commission to assure voters that the upcoming assembly polls do not become a "super spreader event" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 15:49 IST
Several opposition parties of Bihar on Friday urged the Election Commission to assure voters that the upcoming assembly polls do not become a "super spreader event" amid the coronavirus pandemic. Ahead of their virtual meeting with the Commission top brass this evening, the parties submitted a memorandum to the poll panel drawing its attention to the coronavirus situation in the state.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the state badly. In the capital city, Patna, as many as 89 containment zones and over 16 districts have been put under lockdown for another fifteen days with effect from 16th July," the memorandum said. The opposition parties, including the Rashtriya Janata Dal, CPI, CPI-M and Hindustan Awam Morcha, wondered how the poll panel will ensure physical distancing of at least two yards in a state with a population of around 13 crore and electorate of 7.5 crore. "People need explicit clarity so that wholesome participation of majority of voters is not adversely impacted. People also expect the commission to ensure and satisfy the people that entire poll exercise does not become a super spreader event," the memorandum said.

The term of the Bihar assembly ends on November 29 and a new assembly has to be constituted before that..

