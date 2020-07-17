Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assembly to meet on July 20 for passing budget for 2020-21

When the House had its session on March 30 for a day, a vote-on-account (Appropriation) Bill was passed as a full- fledged budget could not be presented then. The Bill earmarked Rs 2,042 crore to the government departments to meet their commitments for the first three months (April to June) of the fiscal 2020-2021.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 17-07-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 21:41 IST
Assembly to meet on July 20 for passing budget for 2020-21
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Puducherry Assembly has been convened on July 20 for the budget session (2020-2021). Secretary to the Assembly Mounusamy told PTI that the session would begin with the customary address by the Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi.

This would be followed by the presentation of the budget by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, holding the finance portfolio. When the House had its session on March 30 for a day, a vote-on-account (Appropriation) Bill was passed as a full-fledged budget could not be presented then.

The Bill earmarked Rs 2,042 crore to the government departments to meet their commitments for the first three months (April to June) of fiscal 2020-2021. The proposals forwarded to the Centre for approval for a full-fledged budget were approved and sent to the territorial government on Thursday, sources said.

The House meets amid prevalence of pandemic. As was seen on the last occasion, there would be adherence to safety norms in the House.

The House presently has 29 members and one seat is vacant after the rebel Congress legislator N Dhanavelou was disqualified for alleged anti-government activities. There are three nominated legislators belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The ruling Congress has 14 members, after disqualification of Dhanavelou, while its alliance partner the DMK has three members. Besides an Independent member, the AINRC has seven members and the AIADMK four.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Fast & Furious 9 to be out in April 2021, plot & entire cast revealed, get other latest updates

Fast Furious 9 aka Fast and Furious 9 or F9 already came close to its release in May 2020. Almost everything was finalized and fans were quite excited for it. But the Covid-19 global pandemic situation totally collapsed the entire entertai...

Khattar directs officials to make adequate arrangements to deal with locust attacks

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday directed officials to make adequate arrangement of pesticides to deal with insect swarms that destroy crops, following a warning of possible locust attacks in Haryana in the coming days. At a rev...

Mexico's president to donate part of salary to coronavirus effort

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that he will return a fourth of his salary to help the country weather the coronavirus crisis that has battered the economy, encouraging public servants also to donate from their ...

Dubai, Dharmasala, Ahmedabad 3 options for India's training camp, UAE favourites for hosting IPL

The United Arab Emirates has emerged as the top contender to host Indias training camp along with Ahmedabad and Dharamsala being the other options discussed at the BCCI Apex Council meeting. With Indias COVID-19 case load exceeding a millio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020