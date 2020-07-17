Bihar elections: Non-NDA parties present memorandum to Election Commissioner

Ahead of the impending Bihar Assembly elections, the Opposition parties on Friday presented a memorandum urging Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora to reassess conducting the polls. A total of nine parties took part in the meeting including, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM), Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPIML), Indian National Congress (INC), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD), Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP), Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and Communist Party of India (CPI) in the virtual meeting with Election Commission.

The meeting, which lasted an hour, was presided over by Sunil Arora, Election Commissioners and other officials. Opposition parties also opposed virtual campaigning while demanding the normal mode of campaigning that generally takes place in every election.

They appealed to Arora to ensure 'substantial public participation and level playing field in 2020 Bihar polls.' "People expect the Commission to ensure and satisfy the people that the entire poll exercise does not become a super spreader event," the memorandum read.

Meanwhile, the EC said political parties are important stakeholders in a democracy and we will look into the matter. The Election Commission of India also sought suggestions from national and state political parties on the election campaign and public meetings amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The last date of sharing suggestions is July 31. (ANI)