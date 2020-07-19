Officers & Staff of Head Quarters Commercial Branch extends support to licensed porters of Kacheguda Railway Station

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Officers and Staff of Headquarters Commercial branch on Saturday lend a helping hand to the licensed coolie porters working at Kacheguda Railway station of Hyderabad division. They have voluntarily contributed money on a charity basis and purchased essential items for distribution to the licensed porters working at Kacheguda Station amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Notably, in a bid to contain the spread of the deadly virus, all the regular passenger carrying trains have been cancelled and to meet the emergency needs only a few special trains are being operated. At present, only the special trains are either originating or terminating from Kacheguda Station, the income of licensed porters working at this station is affected.

The essential items include rice, dal, oil packets, atta, salt, soaps, mask, sanitizer and other grocery items along with minimum cash has been distributed to around 70 Licensed Porters working at Kacheguda Railway Station. All the essential items are packed in environment-friendly bio reusable jute bags. Gajanan Mallya, General Manager expressed his happiness for the gesture extended by the Officers and staff of Headquarters Commercial branch for the noble cause. "Such kind of initiatives during the current pandemic situation will certainly ease out the hardship facing by the Licensed porters," he said. (ANI)