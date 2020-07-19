Left Menu
T'gana: Cong to launch Narasimha Rao birth centenary celebrations on July 24

A galaxy of Congress leaders including Manmohan Singh will attend via video conference the inaugural event of former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao birth centenary celebrations being organised by the party in Telangana from July 24.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-07-2020 20:36 IST
A galaxy of Congress leaders including Manmohan Singh will attend via video conference the inaugural event of former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao birth centenary celebrations being organised by the party in Telangana from July 24. "P V Narasimha Rao ji is 100 per cent a Congressman.

It is a matter of pride for us to organise his centenary celebrations...," state Congress president and MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy told reporters on Sunday. Apart from former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former Union Ministers P Chidambaram and Jairam Ramesh would participate in the event as main speakers, he added.

AICC president Sonia Gandhi, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, former President Pranab Mukherjee and other leaders would send in their messages, Uttam Kumar Reddy said. The Congress would trace Narasimha Rao's life and how he rescued the country from an economic crisis and put the nation on a path of progress at the event on July 24 and subsequently, he said.

The Congress in Telangana has recently decided to organise the birth centenary celebrations of Narasimha Rao during this year. The TRS government in Telangana had announced that it would organise the former Prime Minister's centenary celebrations throughout the year.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao hadsought Bharat Ratna to be conferred on Narasimha Rao. He had said he would lead a delegation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to request him to announce the highest civilian award to the former Prime Minister posthumously.PTI SJR SS PTI PTI

