Left Menu
Development News Edition

Failed edition of 'Project RG Relaunch': Nadda takes dig at Rahul Gandhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of politicising defence and foreign policy matters adding that for years one dynasty has been trying to destroy Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 14:46 IST
Failed edition of 'Project RG Relaunch': Nadda takes dig at Rahul Gandhi
Bharatiya Janata Party President Jagat Prakash Nadda. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of politicising defence and foreign policy matters adding that for years one dynasty has been trying to destroy Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking to Twitter, Nadda wrote, "We saw yet another (failed) edition of 'Project RG Relaunch' today. Rahul Gandhi Ji was, as usual, weak on facts and strong on mudslinging. Attempts to politicise defence and foreign policy matters shows one dynasty's desperation to wash their past sins of 1962 and weaken India."

"Since the 1950's, China has made strategic investments in one dynasty that has given them rich dividends. Remember 1962, giving away of a UNSC seat, losing a lot of land to China in the UPA years, MoU Signed with much fanfare in 2008, funds to RGF and more," he added. In this thread of tweets, Nadda further added that Rahul Gandhi prefers briefings from Chinese instead of believing India's Armed Forces.

"In recent years, be it Doklam or the present, Rahul Gandhi Ji prefers briefings from the Chinese instead of believing India's armed forces. Why does one dynasty want a weak India and a strong China? Many leaders in Congress also disapprove of one dynasty's shenanigans!" wrote Nadda. "For years, one dynasty has been trying to destroy PM Narendra Modi. Sadly for them, PM Modi's connect with 130 crore Indians is deep-rooted. He lives and works for them. Those who want to destroy him will end up only further destroying their own party," he added.

Nadda's statements came soon after Rahul Gandhi reiterated that China has still occupied India's territory and attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he has fabricated a fake strongman image to come to power which has now become India's biggest weakness as he has to protect the idea of 'Chhapan Inch'. Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader posted a video message and wrote, "PM fabricated a fake strongman image to come to power. It was his biggest strength. It is now India's biggest weakness." (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan HC issues contempt notice to Chief Secretary over bungalow allowed to Vasundhara Raje

Rajasthan High Court on Monday issued a notice to state Chief Secretary Rajeeva Swarup on a contempt petition claiming violation of an earlier order to get the bungalow allotted to former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje vacated. A division b...

Actress Heard says ex-husband Depp threatened to kill her

American actress Amber Heard told Londons High Court that her ex-husband Johnny Depp had threatened to kill her, testifying on Monday as a witness in the Hollywood stars libel action against a British tabloid.Depp is suing News Group Newspa...

Polish foreign minister expecting to leave job in reshuffle

Polands foreign minister says he is expecting to leave his job in the near future. Jacek Czaputowicz spoke amid talk of a major reshuffle in the right-wing government following the recent re-election of President Andrzej Duda, the governmen...

Babri mosque demolition case: Advani to depose on July 24; MM Joshi on July 23

A special CBI court on Monday set July 24 for recording the statement of former deputy prime minister L K Advani in the Babri mosque demolition case. His statement under section 313 of CrPC will be recorded through video conferencing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020