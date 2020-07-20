Left Menu
Will take call on supporting Gehlot govt after there is clarity on floor test: CPI(M)

This comes days after Balwan Poonia, one of the two CPI(M) MLAs in the state assembly, pledged his support to Gehlot, who is embroiled in a power struggle with his former deputy Sachin Pilot. Poonia had told reporters at his residence here on Friday that he will vote in favour of the Congress government in case there is a floor test in the assembly.

Updated: 20-07-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 17:28 IST
The CPI(M) on Monday said it will take a decision on supporting the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government once it becomes clear when the floor test will be held in the Rajasthan assembly. This comes days after Balwan Poonia, one of the two CPI(M) MLAs in the state assembly, pledged his support to Gehlot, who is embroiled in a power struggle with his former deputy Sachin Pilot.

Poonia had told reporters at his residence here on Friday that he will vote in favour of the Congress government in case there is a floor test in the assembly. "What is the necessity for the party to take a decision now about our support? There is nothing about a floor test as of now. We will take an appropriate decision when the floor test is held," CPI(M) state secretary Amra Ram told reporters here.

He said the CPI(M) will take action if any of its two MLAs disobey the party's decision. There is speculation that Gehlot may seek a floor test in the state assembly early next week to prove that the majority of the MLAs are with him.

The speculation was triggered by his 45-minute meeting on Saturday with Governor Kalraj Mishra, officially on the COVID-19 situation in the state. Including Pilot and 18 MLAs loyal to him, the Congress has 107 MLAs in the 200-member assembly.

If the 19 Congress dissidents are disqualified, the current strength of the state assembly will be reduced to 181, slashing the half-way mark to 91 and making it easier for Gehlot to retain majority support. In the past, the ruling party has claimed the support of 13 independents, two MLAs each from the CPI(M) and the Bhartiya Tribal Party, and one from the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

