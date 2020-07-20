Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kremlin critic Navalny says fines force him to close anti-corruption foundation

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said on Monday he would shut down his Anti-Corruption Foundation due to hefty court fines imposed over one of its investigations, but would try to re-launch it under a new name.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-07-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 18:53 IST
Kremlin critic Navalny says fines force him to close anti-corruption foundation

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said on Monday he would shut down his Anti-Corruption Foundation due to hefty court fines imposed over one of its investigations, but would try to re-launch it under a new name. The foundation has specialised in publishing high-impact investigations into what is says is official graft. Those targeted have sometimes disputed its findings and taken successful legal action against it.

Navalny said the latest court fines, which amounted to 88 million roubles ($1.23 million), were the last straw for the foundation. "What to do...?" Navalny said. "Everything we had was already seized in previous police raids. Now they're going to take away the organisation itself."

He said the group had no option but to shut down and re-launch under a new name, registered as a new business and called on his supporters, who he said donate around 6 million roubles a month to the organisation, to re-subscribe. Authorities have subjected the foundation's offices to frequent searches, frozen its bank accounts, and its employees and volunteers have been routinely detained for participating in protest rallies.

Authorities have also accused it of money laundering, an allegation Navalny has said is trumped up. Navalny was barred from running in a presidential election in 2018 and jailed last summer after calling for mass opposition protests in Moscow which brought tens of thousands of people onto the streets.

($1 = 71.4500 roubles) (Writing by Polina Ivanova Editing by Andrew Osborn)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Centre didn't give place to Shankaracharyas in Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas: Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday said that that the Centre made Vishwa Hindu Parishad VHP and BJP leaders members of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas and did not give place to Shankaracharyas. Everyone wants that grand Ram Temple is built. But...

Soccer-FIFPRO wants specific measures to protect players from overload

The global footballers union FIFPRO wants concrete safeguards to protect players from fixture overload and the consequent risk of injury as the sport catches up with a backlog of matches following the novel coronavirus stoppage.FIFPRO gener...

Will take up people's issues; serve as 'bridge' between party, govt: Haryana BJP chief Dhankar

Underlining his priorities as the new Haryana BJP chief, O P Dhankar on Monday said he will serve as a conduit between his party and the state government besides taking up peoples issues. I always believe in working with the spirit of givin...

New rules for electronic retailers to be effective by end of this week: Paswan

The new rules for electronic retailers, including mandatory display of country of origin on their products, will come into force by the end of this week, Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Monday and emphasised that the entities will f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020