Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre didn't give place to Shankaracharyas in Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas: Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday said that that the Centre made Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and BJP leaders members of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas and did not give place to Shankaracharyas.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 20-07-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 19:36 IST
Centre didn't give place to Shankaracharyas in Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas: Digvijaya Singh
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday said that that the Centre made Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and BJP leaders members of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas and did not give place to Shankaracharyas. "Everyone wants that grand Ram Temple is built. But they (the Centre) didn't give place to Shankaracharyas in the Nyas, instead, VHP and BJP leaders have been made its members. We object to this," Digvijaya Singh said.

"If Prime Minister Modi lays foundation stone of the temple on August 5, all Shankaracharyas and Swami Ramnareshacharya Ji of Ramanandi sect should be invited to the function and made members of the Nyas," he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, president, Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had said on Sunday.

"On August 5 Modi Ji will perform Bhoomi Pujan and will lay silver slab weighing about 35 to 40 kg" Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, president, Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had said earlier speaking to ANI. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

ICC postpones T20 World Cup, decks cleared for Indian Premier League

The ICC on Monday postponed the T20 World Cup in Australia owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, a long-anticipated decision which paves the way for the BCCI to organize the IPL during the October-November window. The ICC hasnt yet decided whethe...

UNICEF, Puntland launch learning passport as schools remain closed in Somalia

As schools remain closed due to the COVID-19 crisis, UNICEF and the Government of Puntland in Somalia have launched the Learning Passport, a digital remote learning platform where children can access educational content both online and offl...

Mexican murders hit new high in first half of 2020

Murders in Mexico edged up to a new record high in the first half of 2020, despite easing during the last few months, preliminary government data showed on Monday. Mexico has been blighted by gang violence for many years, with successive go...

GOP leaders at White House as virus crisis deepens

Top Republicans in Congress met Monday with President Donald Trump at the White House on the next COVID-19 aid package as the crisis many hoped would have improved has dramatically worsened, just as emergency relief is expiring. New divisio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020