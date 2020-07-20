Left Menu
Development News Edition

Omar to sue CM Baghel for defamation for suggesting links between his release and Pilot's revolt

Omar Abdullah on Monday reacted angrily to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's comments apparently linking the former Jammu and Kashmir CM's release from nearly nine months of detention to the revolt by Sachin Pilot against the Congress government in Rajasthan.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 20-07-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 20:14 IST
Omar to sue CM Baghel for defamation for suggesting links between his release and Pilot's revolt
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Omar Abdullah on Monday reacted angrily to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's comments apparently linking the former Jammu and Kashmir CM's release from nearly nine months of detention to the revolt by Sachin Pilot against the Congress government in Rajasthan. Taking to Twitter to express his anger, Abdullah, who is also the vice president of the National Conference, said that he would be taking legal action against the Chhattisgarh chief minister for his comments made during an interview to a prominent English newspaper.

"I am fed up of the downright malicious and false allegation that what Sachin Pilot is doing is somehow linked to my or my father's release from detention earlier this year. Enough is enough. Mr @bhupeshbaghel will be hearing from my lawyers," he said. He also tagged Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Randeep Singh Surjewala and the Congress party in his tweet.

Minutes after Abdullah's tweet, Baghel made attempts to downplay his controversial remarks and tweeted, "Please do not try to turn this tragic demise of democracy into an opportune moment @OmarAbdullah ji. The 'allegation' was only a question asked, and we will keep asking it, as will the country." Abdullah retorted angrily, "You can send your answer to my lawyers. This is what is wrong with the @INCIndia today, you don't know your friends from your opponents. This is why you people are in the mess you are in. Your "question" was malicious and will not go uncontested." Baghel was quoted by the newspaper saying that "...and as far as Sachin Pilot is concerned, not that I have been tracking the Rajasthan events so closely, but it does make one curious why Omar Abdullah was released? He and Mehbooba Muftiji were booked under the same Sections of the law, while she is still languishing, he is out. Is it because Mr. Abdullah is brother-in-law of Sachin Pilot?" Pilot is married to Omar Abdullah's sister Sara Abdullah. Congress has accused the BJP of being behind the rebellion by Pilot which led to his removal from the post of the deputy chief minister as well as the state party chief.

The NC also issued a statement expressing "strong objection" to Baghel's statement, saying it has "maliciously suggested" that the release of Abdullah from preventive detention was somehow related to Pilot's revolt or the present political situation unraveling in Rajasthan. "The Party unequivocally rejects such malicious, false and politically motivated statements that are used for convenient political posturing," the statement said, adding it was "false and scurrilous" and defamatory to the reputation of Abdullah as well.

The party said that it was public knowledge that Abdullah was released after he had approached the Supreme Court challenging his illegal order of detention. "Given the indefensible nature of the illegal detention order, the same was revoked by the government during the course of the proceedings before the Supreme Court," the statement said, adding "we have taken cognizance of the libelous statement of Mr. Baghel and we are presently in the process of consulting our lawyers and shall be initiating appropriate legal action" against him.

Abdullah was taken into preventive detention during the intervening night of August 4 and 5, hours before the Centre announced the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcation of the state into union territories -- Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. Hours before his preventive detention was to end after completing the mandatory six months, Abdullah was booked under the stringent Public Safety Act in February this year. However, on March 24, the PSA order for his detention was revoked after his sister Sara approached the Supreme Court challenging it.

Besides Abdullah, a host of other leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, including PDP leader and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, were taken into custody in August last year.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

ICC postpones T20 World Cup, decks cleared for Indian Premier League

The ICC on Monday postponed the T20 World Cup in Australia owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, a long-anticipated decision which paves the way for the BCCI to organize the IPL during the October-November window. The ICC hasnt yet decided whethe...

UNICEF, Puntland launch learning passport as schools remain closed in Somalia

As schools remain closed due to the COVID-19 crisis, UNICEF and the Government of Puntland in Somalia have launched the Learning Passport, a digital remote learning platform where children can access educational content both online and offl...

Mexican murders hit new high in first half of 2020

Murders in Mexico edged up to a new record high in the first half of 2020, despite easing during the last few months, preliminary government data showed on Monday. Mexico has been blighted by gang violence for many years, with successive go...

GOP leaders at White House as virus crisis deepens

Top Republicans in Congress met Monday with President Donald Trump at the White House on the next COVID-19 aid package as the crisis many hoped would have improved has dramatically worsened, just as emergency relief is expiring. New divisio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020