Goa govt has no action plan to check COVID-19 pandemic: Cong

Goa Opposition leader Digambar Kamat on Monday complained to Governor Satya Pal Malik about the "lack of" action plan in the state in mitigating the COVID-19 crisis. "There are various instances wherein contradictions in statements and announcements by the ministers and government authorities have led to confusion in the minds of the people and chaos in various areas, more particularly the containment zones and other restricted areas," he said after meeting the governor.

The senior Congress leader alleged that certain local self-bodies had imposed lockdowns without the approval of the government and against the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. "There are various photographs and videos which are circulated on the social media highlighting the pathetic conditions of the facilities provided to patients by the government," he alleged.

There are instances wherein the patients are admitted in COVID Care Centres pending their test results. It is noticed that many of these patients later test COVID negative, he claimed. The number of COVID-19 cases in Goa increased by 196 on Monday to reach 3,853, while the death rose to 23.