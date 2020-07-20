Left Menu
BJP appoints CR Patil as its Gujarat president, Jamyang Namgyal to lead Ladakh unit

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday appointed CR Patil and Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, both Lok Sabha MPs, as presidents of its Gujarat and Ladakh units.

Updated: 20-07-2020 23:20 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 23:20 IST
BJP MPs CR Patil (L) and Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (R). Image Credit: ANI

"BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed CR Patil and Jamyang Tsering Namgyal as president of Gujarat and Ladakh BJP units respectively, said a statement issued by National General Secretary Arun Singh.

"The appointment comes into immediate effect," it added. (ANI)

