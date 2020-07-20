BJP appoints CR Patil as its Gujarat president, Jamyang Namgyal to lead Ladakh unit
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday appointed CR Patil and Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, both Lok Sabha MPs, as presidents of its Gujarat and Ladakh units.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2020 23:20 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 23:20 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday appointed CR Patil and Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, both Lok Sabha MPs, as presidents of its Gujarat and Ladakh units.
"BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed CR Patil and Jamyang Tsering Namgyal as president of Gujarat and Ladakh BJP units respectively, said a statement issued by National General Secretary Arun Singh.
"The appointment comes into immediate effect," it added. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Mutual disengagement begins at LAC friction points in Eastern Ladakh: Sources
NSA Doval and Chinese FM Wang agree on expeditious disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh
Ladakh row: China says front-line troops taking effective measures to disengage and ease tensions
Congress questions Centre on Rs 43ooo crore Chinese investment in Gujarat in last five years
Three new bridges by BRO help Indian Army move tanks to Eastern Ladakh border