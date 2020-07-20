Left Menu
Biden snags support from prominent Muslim American officials

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-07-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 23:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Several prominent Muslim American elected officials endorsed Joe Biden for president in a letter organized by Emgage Action ahead of an online summit that starts Monday and features the presumptive Democratic nominee. Among those signing the letter, obtained by The Associated Press, are Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Indiana Rep. Andre Carson, all Democrats. Omar, one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress, served as a high-profile surrogate for Bernie Sanders before he exited the presidential race in April — making her support for Biden potentially helpful as the former vice president seeks to mobilize Muslim voters this fall.

The letter coincides with an online summit that Emgage Action has titled "Million Muslim Votes," underscoring its emphasis on boosting Muslim turnout in November. Biden is set to address the gathering on Monday. "Joe Biden's presence serves not only to galvanize Muslim Americans to cast their ballots but to usher in an era of engaging with Muslim American communities under a Biden administration," Wa'el Alzayat, CEO of Emgage Action, said by email.

"We anticipate that a Biden administration would provide Muslim American communities platforms to speak on issues affecting us, represent us within the administration, and in policymaking discourses." The pro-Biden letter from Muslim American elected officials decried a number of President Donald Trump's domestic and international policies, including his administration's ban on travelers from several predominantly Muslim countries and his pullout from the Iran nuclear deal. "Our number one goal is to remove Donald Trump from office and to replace him with someone who can begin to heal our nation," the letter said. "A Biden administration will move the nation forward on many of the issues we care about," it said, citing racial justice, affordable health care, climate change, and immigration.

The Muslim American officials also praised Biden's agenda for their communities. Among other goals, Biden has vowed to rescind the Trump administration's travel ban affecting Muslims "on Day One" if he's elected.

