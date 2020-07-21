Left Menu
Not enough time given to Cong MLAs for reply, says Mukul Rohtagi in HC

Advocate Mukul Rohtagi, who is representing Sachin Pilot at Rajasthan High Court, over the disqualification notice to MLAs by the Assembly Speaker said "less time given for reply than as stated in rules."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 12:32 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Advocate Mukul Rohtagi, who is representing Sachin Pilot at Rajasthan High Court, over the disqualification notice to MLAs by the Assembly Speaker said "less time given for reply than as stated in rules." "Disqualification notice by Assembly Speaker was issued to Sachin Pilot and other MLAs on the same day of complaint. Less time is given for reply than as stated in rules. No reasons recorded for issuing notice," he said while speaking to media.

Pilot and the 18 MLAs from his camp approached the Rajasthan High Court over disqualification notice, seeking the quashing and setting aside of the show cause notice issued to them on July 14 by the Speaker of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. Notably, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi had sent notices to Pilot and 18 MLAs under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, popularly known as the anti-defection law after chief's whip application for their disqualification. MLAs were earlier asked to present before Assembly Speaker on July 17.

According to the notice, if these MLAs fail to respond to the notice then the Speaker can proceed ex parte and disqualify them from the Assembly.The Congress complaint and the Speaker's notice came after Pilot and the lawmakers supporting him skipped Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meetings on July 13 and 14. Rajasthan Congress continues to remain in turmoil after simmering differences between Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open. Pilot was, on July 14, also sacked from the posts of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state PCC president.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilise the state government by poaching MLAs. A controversy had broken out in Rajasthan after Special Operation Group (SOG) sent a notice to Pilot to record his statement in the case registered in the alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state. (ANI)

