Left Menu
Development News Edition

Do something that can work with honour: Khurshid to Cong on Rajasthan crisis

Khurshid wondered why questions dont arise on elections to leadership positions in other parties, saying he was "not quite sure" if the BJP has an elected leadership. Both Amit Shah and his successor J P Nada were appointed as the party president and not elected, he claimed.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-07-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 18:33 IST
Do something that can work with honour: Khurshid to Cong on Rajasthan crisis

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Tuesday favoured working out an honourable formula to deal with the political crisis in Rajasthan and appeared to back a rapprochement with Sachin Pilot, who has raised a banner of revolt against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. As a party man and as someone who knew the son of his very dear friend late Congress leader Rajesh Pilot, since his childhood, the former union minister said he is very sad at the turn of events in the state.

Efforts should be made to bring into the party fold anyone from any state who is willing to come, Khurshid said when asked if the party should reach out to Pilot. But he also added: I think the Congress must not dissipate, must not scatter. There is a limit to which any leadership can accommodate diversity, ambition etc but its a two-way thing, right? If people consider themselvesI think we should try to keep the party together.

Anyone who feels an urge to leave, if we can persuade them not to; that may be a sensible thing but then there are no formulas for this; its only on a case-to-case basis, that you can do something," the senior leader told PTI in an interview. "I dont know the immediate circumstances of this (crisis in Rajasthan), if something can work with honour, why would anyone be against it, Khurshid said.

Pilot, who was last week sacked as Deputy Chief Minister and Pradesh Congress President, along with 18 other dissident MLAs have been slapped with show-cause notices by the Assembly Speaker on petitions by the ruling Congress seeking their disqualification. The matter has now gone to court. Khurshid also said holding elections to the Congress Working Committee was not as important as contributing to perpetuate the party's ideology.

Of course there should be elections but for me thats not as important as each one of us contributing to perpetuate the ideology of the party, he said when asked to comment on suggestions in some quarters that there should be elections to the CWC, the partys highest decision-making body. Thats a functionality etc. etc, have its own time and place, it will happen, he said.

The ideology of the Congress was under severe attack by the party in power (at the Centre), he said without naming the BJP, adding focus should be more on keeping it secure and also to preserve and protect "our leaders who are also under severe attack by the party in power." For me, thats the priority. Other things are of marginal importance, he said. Khurshid wondered why questions dont arise on elections to leadership positions in other parties, saying he was "not quite sure" if the BJP has an elected leadership.

Both Amit Shah and his successor J P Nada were appointed as the party president and not elected, he claimed. When was Mr. Nadda elected? He was appointed. When was Mr. Amit Shah elected? He was appointed. I dont know why questions dont arise for other parties and only arise for us? But I am not against elections (for CWC) but I am saying today there is a more important thing that we must keep our ideology secure, Khurshid added.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

SC initiates contempt proceedings against advocate Prashant Bhushan & Twitter India

The Supreme Court Tuesday initiated suo motu on its own contempt proceedings against activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan for his alleged derogatory tweets against the judiciary. The apex court has also initiated contempt proceedings again...

Amber Heard denies fabricating injuries in Depp libel trial

Amber Heard denied Tuesday that she fabricated injuries to show that her then-husband Johnny Depp had been violent toward her as she took to the witness box for her second day of evidence in Depps libel case against a British tabloid over a...

Rains lash large parts of Haryana, Punjab; mercury dips

Widespread rains lashed Haryana and many parts of neighbouring Punjab on Tuesday, causing maximum temperatures to drop sharply, the Meteorological Department here said. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, received light rains....

Designer Vivienne Westwood leads protest supporting Assange

Veteran fashion designer and activist Vivienne Westwood posed in a giant bird cage in London Tuesday to show her support for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and call for his extradition to the US to be stopped. Dressed in a canary yellow o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020