Telangana, Himachal Governors, Union Minister Kishan Reddy condole Lalji Tandon's demise

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, her Himachal Pradesh counterpart Bandaru Dattatreya and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday condoled the death of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon and paid rich tributes to the departed leader. "Shocked to hear the demise of Hon'ble Governor of MP Shri. Lalji Tandon Ji. I am reminded of his guidance&knowledge when we were in the same panel to discuss the Agricultural projects in our country during the Governors conference held at Delhi @rashtrapatibhvn Prayers OmShanthi," Soundararajan tweeted.

She posted a photo of hers with Tandon. Himachal Pradesh Governor Dattatreya said Tandon, who was close to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, worked for people's welfare with dedication.

People would never forget his work as a minister in Uttar Pradesh, he said in a press release issued here. Recalling his recent meeting with Tandon at the conference of Governors held in Delhi, Dattatreya said Tandon had invited him to a family function.

Expressing grief over the demise of Tandon, Union Minister of State for Home, Reddy conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members. "Saddened to hear the news of demise of Shri Lalji Tandon Ji, Hon'ble Governor of Madhya Pradesh. My deepest condolences to the family and friends on their loss and my prayers are with them," Kishan Reddy said.