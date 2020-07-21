BJP govt did no work in Baroda assembly seat even after 6 yrs in power: Hooda

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday claimed the BJP government has done no work in Baroda assembly constituency despite being in power for six years in Haryana and said the people will not be distracted by the "non-issues" being raised by the ruling party. The Baroda assembly seat in Sonipat district fell vacant in April after the demise of sitting Congress legislator Shri Krishan Hooda, but no date for the bypoll has been announced by the Election Commission yet.

Meanwhile, both the ruling BJP-JJP combine and main opposition Congress have already started their poll preparations. On the Baroda assembly bypolls, newly appointed Haryana BJP president O P Dhankar had said that he recently visited the constituency and the feedback he got from the people was clearly towards change as they were keen for a legislator from the present dispensation this time.

Hooda, who is the leader of opposition in the state assembly, held discussions with party MLAs at his residence here on Tuesday evening and allocated duties to them for the by-elections. According to a party statement, Hooda told his party MLAs at the meeting that "people of Baroda will not vote on frivolous issues raised by the ruling BJP but on real issues". "People are not going to be distracted by the non-issues raised by the BJP but would punish them for their anti-farmer policies, rising unemployment and increasing crime. "The BJP has no work to show in Baroda after six years in power, while the people of the area still remember the development work carried out by the previous Congress government," Hooda said. He claimed that it will be difficult for the candidate of the ruling dispensation to save his or her security deposit in the bypolls.

Hooda pointed out that women's university and medical college were established in the area during the previous Congress government. Sonipat district was made an education hub and complete arrangement of power supply and irrigation were made, he told the legislators. "During our government's time, farm loans worth Rs 2,136 crore and electricity bills of Rs 1,600 crore were waived, and we also ended the anti-farmer law of land attachment. The interest rate on the crop loans was reduced from 11 per cent to zero," he said.

He highlighted several other development initiatives during his government's time, including in the Sonipat region. "This is why the people of Baroda know that the days of the anti-people BJP-JJP government are numbered as it has no place in the hearts of the people. They know that the future belongs to the Congress and this is why the BJP would struggle to save its deposit in the Baroda by-election," he said.

The senior Congress leader alleged that the state and central BJP governments are taking anti-farmer decisions one after another and said the three new farm related ordinances "are indicators of the government's attitude towards the farmers". "It seems that the government wants to benefit only private agencies and big industrial houses as the guaranteed minimum support price to farmers does not even find a mention in these ordinances and this is why Haryana farmers are opposing this by taking to the streets. "The government should either make changes to these ordinances or withdraw them in the interest of farmers," he said. He also alleged that the crime graph in the state was continuously going upwards.

"Incidents like murder, robbery, dacoity had become an everyday phenomenon in Haryana. In the Baroda bypoll, the Congress will take all the failures and anti-people decisions of the BJP government to the masses and I am confident that the ruling outfit will be taught a lesson," Hooda added.