Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tripura CM should enhance his knowledge on Sikhs before commenting on them: Sirsa

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa has termed Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb's remark on Punjabis as "highly objectionable and condemnable", saying he should enhance his knowledge about the community. Sirsa said it was surprising the chief minister made a comment "without applying any thought to it". Deb has apologized for his comment after he faced flak from various quarters.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 21:23 IST
Tripura CM should enhance his knowledge on Sikhs before commenting on them: Sirsa
DSGMC President Manjinder Singh Sirsa (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa has termed Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb's remark on Punjabis as "highly objectionable and condemnable", saying he should enhance his knowledge about the community. Deb stirred a controversy by saying Punjabis and Jats are physically strong but less brainy while Bengalis are known to be very intelligent. "Every community in India is known for its certain type and character," the BJP leader said at a program Sunday.

"Deb's comment that Sikhs are brave and kindhearted yet less brainy is highly objectionable and condemnable," said Sirsa, the national spokesperson of Akali Dal, a BJP ally, on Tuesday. Sirsa said it was surprising the chief minister made a comment "without applying any thought to it".

Deb has apologized for his comment after he faced flak from various quarters. "I have learnt that the chief minister has apologized on Twitter. It would be better if he had studied about Sikhs before uttering nonsense about them," Sirsa said.

It would be good if the chief minister relinquishes his chair and enhances his knowledge about Sikhs. Sikhs not only had the maximum contribution in the freedom struggle but they also contributed maximum in the field of education but Deb seems unaware of it, Sirsa added.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

Clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin to start at Bhubaneswar from tomorrow

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Heavy rain lashes Delhi; waterlogging woes continue

A fresh spell of heavy rainfall lashed the national capital on Tuesday, inundating low-lying areas and affecting traffic movement in parts of the city. Residents shared pictures and videos of rainwater gushing into their houses and vehicl...

Vehicles lifters' gang busted in UP; 7 held

Police claimed to have busted a gang of vehicle lifters with the arrest of seven persons here on Tuesday. As many as 62 luxury four-wheelers were recovered from them, a statement issued by police said. A joint team of crime branch and ...

Odisha enhances doctors retirement age to 65

In a bid to boost the morale of doctors working to combat coronavirus, the Odisha government on Tuesday announced that it is increasing their retirement age by three years to 65. The doctors working under Odisha Health and Medical Service a...

Trump orders voting districts to exclude people in U.S. illegally

President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed a memorandum that would prevent migrants who are in the United States illegally from being counted when U.S. congressional voting districts are redrawn in the next round of redistricting. U.S. Census...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020