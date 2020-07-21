Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana & Uttarakhand CMs, governors condole death of Lalji Tandon

The chief ministers and governors of Haryana and Uttarakhand were among a host of leaders to condole the death of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon on Tuesday, saying it is a big loss for the nation.

PTI | Chandigarh/Dehradun | Updated: 21-07-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 22:17 IST
Haryana & Uttarakhand CMs, governors condole death of Lalji Tandon
Representative Image Image Credit: Facebook (@tandonlalji)

The chief ministers and governors of Haryana and Uttarakhand were among a host of leaders to condole the death of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon on Tuesday, saying it is a big loss for the nation. Tandon died at a hospital in Lucknow. He was 85. In a condolence message, Haryana Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya said Lalji Tandon was a veteran and a stalwart politician who had left an indelible impression while serving the people as the Governor of Bihar and later Madhya Pradesh. "With the demise of Lalji Tandon, the country has lost an able administrator and it is an irreparable loss," he said. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Tandon was a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party and a skilled administrator who was also well-versed in constitutional affairs. He said there was a special stature of Tandon in the politics of Uttar Pradesh and it will be difficult to fill the void created due to his demise. Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya and Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat also condoled the death of the Madhya Pradesh governor.

"I am deeply aggrieved to hear about the death of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lal Ji Tandon. He was a popular leader, able administrator and a sensitive social worker. His death is a big loss for the nation and the society," Maurya said. Chief Minister Rawat remembered Tandon as an able administrator and political leader whose entire life was dedicated to the service of people. A veteran BJP leader belonging to the Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani-era, Lalji Tandon had earlier served as a cabinet minister in Uttar Pradesh. He had taken oath as the Madhya Pradesh governor on July 29 last year after serving on the same post in Bihar for nearly 11 months.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

Clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin to start at Bhubaneswar from tomorrow

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

4,965 new COVID-19 cases, 75 deaths in Tamil Nadu

A total of 4,965 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday taking the total number of active cases in the state to 51,344.According to the Health Department, the death toll has risen to 2,626 with 75 persons succumbing to th...

BMC removes poster board declaring actor Rekha's residence in Mumbai as containment zone

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC on Tuesday removed the poster board declaring actor Rekhas residence in Mumbai as a containment zone.BMC had on July 12 sealed the 65-year-old actors bungalow Sea Springs after a security guard on ...

Heavy rain lashes Delhi; waterlogging woes continue

A fresh spell of heavy rainfall lashed the national capital on Tuesday, inundating low-lying areas and affecting traffic movement in parts of the city. Residents shared pictures and videos of rainwater gushing into their houses and vehicl...

Vehicles lifters' gang busted in UP; 7 held

Police claimed to have busted a gang of vehicle lifters with the arrest of seven persons here on Tuesday. As many as 62 luxury four-wheelers were recovered from them, a statement issued by police said. A joint team of crime branch and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020