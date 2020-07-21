Haryana & Uttarakhand CMs, governors condole death of Lalji Tandon

The chief ministers and governors of Haryana and Uttarakhand were among a host of leaders to condole the death of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon on Tuesday, saying it is a big loss for the nation. Tandon died at a hospital in Lucknow. He was 85. In a condolence message, Haryana Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya said Lalji Tandon was a veteran and a stalwart politician who had left an indelible impression while serving the people as the Governor of Bihar and later Madhya Pradesh. "With the demise of Lalji Tandon, the country has lost an able administrator and it is an irreparable loss," he said. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Tandon was a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party and a skilled administrator who was also well-versed in constitutional affairs. He said there was a special stature of Tandon in the politics of Uttar Pradesh and it will be difficult to fill the void created due to his demise. Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya and Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat also condoled the death of the Madhya Pradesh governor.

"I am deeply aggrieved to hear about the death of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lal Ji Tandon. He was a popular leader, able administrator and a sensitive social worker. His death is a big loss for the nation and the society," Maurya said. Chief Minister Rawat remembered Tandon as an able administrator and political leader whose entire life was dedicated to the service of people. A veteran BJP leader belonging to the Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani-era, Lalji Tandon had earlier served as a cabinet minister in Uttar Pradesh. He had taken oath as the Madhya Pradesh governor on July 29 last year after serving on the same post in Bihar for nearly 11 months.