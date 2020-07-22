Scindia greets Digvijaya Singh in Rajya Sabha today before oath taking

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia greeted his former colleagues and Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mallikarjun Kharge in the Upper House on Wednesday, before taking oath as a Rajya Sabha member. Scindia today took oath as a member of the Upper House from Madhya Pradesh. Singh, who has been at odds with Scindia after the latter's exit from Congress in March this year also took oath today.

In Madhya Pradesh, BJP candidates Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki won the election along with Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. Sixty-one members were recently elected to Rajya Sabha from 20 states.

Voting for vacant Rajya Sabha seats was held on June 19. The polls, which were to be held on March 26, were deferred in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. (ANI)