Chicago mayor, police to hold briefing after major shooting

Chicago's mayor and police superintendent will hold a briefing Wednesday morning following a major shooting overnight and as U.S. President Donald Trump and his Republican allies seek to spotlight violence in Democrat-run cities as a campaign issue.

Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 18:37 IST
Chicago's mayor and police superintendent will hold a briefing Wednesday morning following a major shooting overnight and as U.S. President Donald Trump and his Republican allies seek to spotlight violence in Democrat-run cities as a campaign issue. Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago police Superintendent David Brown are scheduled to brief the media at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT).

Numerous people were shot on Tuesday when occupants of a vehicle opened fire on funeral attendees on Chicago's South Side and attendees fired back, police said. Some 60 shell casings were found at the scene, in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, First Deputy Superintendent Eric Carter said at a news conference on Tuesday. Fourteen victims were being treated at five hospitals, he said.

The shooting came hours after Lightfoot said she would take Trump to court if he sent unidentified federal agents to police the city as has occurred in Portland, Oregon, pushing back on a threat that has sparked widespread controversy over the use of U.S. government force in American cities. But Lightfoot had also said she would accept an influx of FBI agents and other identified law enforcement officials from the Trump administration, an acknowledgement of the scale of gun violence and other crimes plaguing the Midwestern city.

On Monday, Trump had said he would send federal law enforcement officials to several cities, including Baltimore, Chicago, New York and Philadelphia, to crack down on protests against racism and police brutality ignited by African American George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. Opinion polls show Trump trails Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the run-up to a Nov. 3 presidential election. Trump has sought to highlight a law-and-order message, in part to take the spotlight off his widely criticized response to the coronavirus pandemic, a weak point for him in the polls.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

