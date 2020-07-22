Oppn slams Goa govt's decision to pass budget in 1-day session

The opposition parties in Goa on Wednesday objected to the state government's decision to pass the budget during the one-day Assembly session scheduled for July 27. The two-week monsoon session of the Goa Assembly has been curtailed to a single day in view of the COVID-19 outbreak in the coastal state.

The opposition parties urged the Business Advisory Committee, a body that decides on the business of the House, not to bring up the budget during the upcoming session, but pass vote on account for the next four months. Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat, Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party leader Sudin Dhavalikar were some of the MLAs who objected to the state government's decision to pass the budget during the session.

Speaking to reporters in Panaji, Kamat said the day- long Assembly session must give priority to COVID-19 pandemic, economic revival and environmental issues. "It is unfortunate that the state government is trying to bulldoze the democratic right of elected representatives to speak about issues concerning the common man and wants to pass the budget without proper discussion," he said.

Other matters and businesses such as passing of bills must be undertaken in the next Assembly session with a longer duration to enable all members to discuss and give their views, the leader of opposition said..