Parts of Bihar flooded but CM is missing and invisible: Tejashwi Yadav

RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday visited flood-affected areas in Madhepur Block of Madhubani district and distributed money among people. The leader interacted with those affected due to the flood and criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his government for taking no action to provide relief in this time of crisis.

While speaking to ANI, Tejashwi Yadav said, "Parts of Bihar are flooded but CM Nitish Kumar is missing and invisible. He is not helping people or providing relief in this time of crisis. The villages have drowned completely. Kumar is missing from 125 days along with his ministers, and people here are dying." He said that after interacting with people here, it has been confirmed that victims have received no relief so far. He added that people aren't even getting transported to a safe spot, and there are no arrangements for boats.

While commenting on the upcoming elections, Yadav said, "Bihar has bigger problems now... people are dying. We request the Election Commission to review their decision on the elections as the condition of Bihar is delicate. How will people vote in this condition? So many villages are submerged in water. We won't let elections happen over dead bodies." Earlier on June 24, leaders of Mahagathbandhan in Bihar held a meeting through video-conferencing for upcoming Bihar assembly elections likely to be held in November this year.

"Bihar is drowning in floodwaters and the tears in the eyes of Nitish Kumar have dried up. People here are crying, and BJP is holding virtual rallies. He won't come here, or go to hospitals to see corona arrangements, but will reach his virtual rally," he further said. (ANI)