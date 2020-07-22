Raj SOG case: Court sends Sanjay Jain to police custody for 2 more days

A local court on Wednesday sent Sanjay Jain to police custody for two more days in connection with allegations of horse trading of legislators to topple the Gehlot government in Rajasthan, an official said. It is alleged that Jain was acting as the "middleman" in the negotiations and his voice figured in the purported audio clips of the conversation related to bribing of legislators. Meanwhile, the Special Operations Group (SOG) team sent to Manesar in Haryana to investigate the case could not trace Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma, who was purportedly talking with Jain in the tape. Sharma is from the camp of Sachin Pilot, who along with 18 legislators has revolted against the Gehlot government.

"Sanjay Jain has been sent on two-day police remand after being produced before the court and the team sent to Manesar is being replaced by another team to carry out the search operation further," ADG (ATS and SOG) Ashok Rathore said. Jain was earlier produced before the court on Saturday and was sent to a four-day police remand.

The SOG had registered and FIR on the basis of complaint lodged by Congress Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi who had submitted audio clips as evidence. The Congress has alleged that Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat's voice also figures in the audio clips but he has dismissed the charge. However, the FIR does not identify “Gajendra Singh”, referred in the clip, as Union minister Shekhawat, a senior BJP leader from Rajasthan.

Shekhawat has denied that he figures in the clip and said he is open to a probe. The Congress claims Jain is a BJP leader while the BJP has rejected the allegation saying he has no association with it.