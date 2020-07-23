Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump sees China as a threat: Nikki Haley

I think that you have president Trump who very much sees China as a threat,” Haley said in response to a question in the concluding session of the two-day India Ideas Summit, that among others was addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-07-2020 07:02 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 07:02 IST
Trump sees China as a threat: Nikki Haley

US President Donald Trump sees China as a threat, Republican leader and Indian American Nikki Haley has said, adding that she would campaign and work "very hard" to get him re-elected in the November elections. Addressing the virtual India Ideas Summit organized by US India Business Council, Haley said on Wednesday that the threat China poses to the US would be one of the factors in the November presidential elections.

“I think that (security threat from China) will be one factor (in the elections). I think that you have president Trump who very much sees China as a threat,” Haley said in response to a question in the concluding session of the two-day India Ideas Summit, that among others was addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. “I think that you have (Democratic nominee) Joe Biden, who has said that China is not the problem and who was against the travel ban to China and who has not shown, in any of his time that he was in the Obama administration, as realizing the threat that China had. So, I think it will be one of the factors that's going to be very important in this next election,” she said.

Haley, who served as US Ambassador to the United Nations during the first two years of the Trump Administration, deflected a question on her potential presidential run during the summit. What about 2024, she was asked. “You know what, a year is a lifetime in politics. It would not be smart of me to start thinking of 2024. Now our focus is on November. We'll keep doing that and we'll take it a year at a time after that,” Haley replied.

“I can tell you right now, I'm going to be campaigning and working very hard for president Trump. I think where we have come on foreign policy, where we saw the economy prior to COVID is very strong. I believe in the policies that he's put forward and I'll be campaigning hard for him and look forward to a win by president Trump in November,” she said. Responding to a question, Haley said while India and the US have felt a lot of challenges over this past year, especially during COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of opportunities have also come up for both of them.

The Republican leader said she is pleased to see the relationship between president Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi strengthened over the past few years. “That was warranted. They are natural allies. India and the United States are a lot of the same values, the same work ethic, the same family values. It's important that we just continue to take that relationship forward,” she said.

Haley hoped that the United States will come together with India, along with allies like Japan, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, and try and find ways to continue to be less dependent on China. “But with the aggression that we're seeing from China against India and against the United States, it only makes more sense that we try and find more opportunities. That’s going to be on the supply chain side. That's going to be in the defense side. That's going to be in the healthcare side. It’s going to continue to be in our tech companies and all the other things,” she said.

Noting that when India and the US have tried to do a trade deal before, tariffs primarily on agricultural products have got in the way, Haley said the two countries need to make sure that they look at the opportunities and be flexible enough while going forward. “Everyone is going to start to look at India as they're looking at Vietnam and other places to see how they can get less dependent on China," she said.

“If India can make some concessions in order to bring all of this trade in, I think that there will be massive amounts, not just from the United States, but from other countries that really lean into India to try and do those things,” Haley said. India will have to see how it can be more enticing to countries for trade, "because the political will from the United States to trade with India is there," she said.

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

NZ marking biggest drop on public service gender pay gap

Women who work in the Public Service are becoming more fairly paid, thanks to the Gender Pay Gap Action Plan delivering on Governments commitment to women. The Gender Pay Gap Action Plan Progress Report was released today by Minister for Wo...

'End could have been better': Kumble reflects on coaching India

Former India spinner Anil Kumble has said that his coaching stint with the Indian senior side could have come to a better end. Kumble opened up about his coaching stint during an Instagram live session with former Zimbabwe pacer Pommie Mban...

125 Community Connectors established to support recovery post-COVID-19

125 Community Connector positions are being established within the community and throughout the country to focus on helping people connect with the services they need to support recovery post-COVID-19, announced Social Development Minister ...

Premier League: Goalfest at Anfield as Liverpool defeat Chelsea 5-3

Anfield Stadium witnessed a goal-fest on Wednesday local time as Liverpool defeated Chelsea 5-3 in the ongoing Premier League. After the match got over, the Reds was also presented with the Premier League trophy for the 2019-20 season as th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020