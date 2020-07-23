Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mississippi politico, civil rights figure Charles Evers dies

Charles Evers, who led an eclectic life as a civil rights leader, onetime purveyor of illegal liquor in Chicago, history-making Black mayor in deeply segregated Mississippi and contrarian with connections to prominent national Democrats and Republicans, has died.

PTI | Jackson | Updated: 23-07-2020 12:17 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 12:00 IST
Mississippi politico, civil rights figure Charles Evers dies
Charles Evers (File photo) Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Charles Evers, who led an eclectic life as a civil rights leader, onetime purveyor of illegal liquor in Chicago, history-making Black mayor in deeply segregated Mississippi and contrarian with connections to prominent national Democrats and Republicans, has died. He was 97. Evers who was the older brother of slain civil rights leader Medgar Evers died on Wednesday of "natural causes" at a home in the Jackson, Mississippi, suburb of Brandon, where he was surrounded by relatives, Rankin County Coroner David Ruth told The Associated Press. Ruth said the cause of death was not the coronavirus, and no autopsy is planned.

Charles and Medgar Evers both served in the military during World War II, and they became active in the NAACP when they returned to their home state of Mississippi and continued to face discrimination. Medgar Evers had been field secretary for the Mississippi NAACP for more than eight years when he was assassinated outside his Jackson home in June 1963. In 1968, a former fertilizer salesman and self-avowed white supremacist, Byron De La Beckwith, went on trial twice in the killing, but all-white juries deadlocked and did not convict him.

The case was later revived, and a jury of eight African Americans and four white people convicted Beckwith of murder in 1994. The Mississippi Supreme Court upheld that conviction in 1997. "Before, the killer of a Black man would go free. Now we know you just can't go out and kill a Black man or woman and nothing is done," Charles Evers said after that Supreme Court decision. "Justice finally came." Charles Evers was appointed to lead the Mississippi NAACP after his brother was killed. In 1969, he was elected mayor of the southwestern Mississippi town of Fayette, becoming the first Black mayor of a multiracial town in the state since Reconstruction.

During his long career, Charles Evers ran several businesses in Chicago and Mississippi. A Mississippi Blues Trail marker commemorates his career as a concert promoter with blues legend B.B. King, and it notes that Charles Evers was once in the bootleg liquor business. In his office at a Jackson radio station in 2008, Evers displayed photos of himself with two former Republican presidents, Richard Nixon and George W. Bush; and with Democrat Robert F. Kennedy.

As the U.S. attorney general, Robert Kennedy sat with Charles Evers at the funeral of Medgar Evers. Charles Evers worked on Robert Kennedy's 1968 presidential campaign and with him the day Kennedy was assassinated in Los Angeles. Evers was among the passengers on the plane that took Kennedy's body from Los Angeles to New York. Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi said in a statement Wednesday that Charles Evers was one of his favorite people, with a career that "covered the spectrum from his roguish youth to a respected civil rights leader, mayor, businessman and radio host." "Charles Evers was never afraid to challenge the accepted norms or fly in the face of political correctness," Wicker said. "As an elected official, he navigated the circuitous route from Freedom Democrat to Independent to Republican. ... He used his powerful personality and platform to change Mississippi for the better." Evers ran unsuccessfully for an open U.S. House seat as a Democrat in 1968. He served on the Democratic National Committee in the mid-1970s.

He ran as an independent for Mississippi governor in 1971 and for a U.S. Senate seat in 1978. Although he lost those elections, Evers influenced the outcome of the Senate race by drawing support away from the Democratic candidate. That led to a victory by Republican Thad Cochran, who later became chairman of the powerful Appropriations Committee and remained in the Senate until early 2018. Evers endorsed Ronald Reagan for president in 1980 and served as a delegate to the Republican National Convention in 1996 and 2000. He publicly supported Democrat Barack Obama for president in 2008 and 2012. Then, after the 2016 presidential election, Evers cast one of Mississippi's six electoral votes for Republican Donald Trump.

Trump on Tuesday tweeted a photo of Evers sitting with him in the White House. "I am deeply saddened by the loss of my friend Charles Evers," Trump wrote. "Charles was a trailblazer in politics and a fearless leader, alongside his brother Medgar, for Civil Rights." On the day Evers cast the electoral vote for Trump, he described himself as an "independent Republican." "I'm a great believer in earning something. Democrats always want to give away something," Evers said after the electors voted.

He said he is a longtime supporter of Trump. "He's a multimillionaire," Evers said. "I like rich folks. Can't nobody buy him."

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Want to be around to play Ashes in Australia: James Anderson

England pacer James Anderson has said that he wants to be around to play the next Ashes in Australia. The 37-year-old said that in order to play the Ashes, he will have to miss odd games here and there.Looking at the bigger picture, I want ...

US labs buckle amid testing surge; world virus cases top 15M

Laboratories across the U.S. are buckling under a surge of coronavirus tests, creating long processing delays that experts say are undercutting the pandemic response. With the U.S. tally of confirmed infections at nearly 4 million Wednesday...

Upbeat Unilever, Daimler earnings support European shares

European shares rose in early trading on Thursday, as investors brushed off simmering U.S.-China tensions and focused on better-than-expected earnings updates from Unilever and Daimler.The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.3 by 0718 GMT, ...

A Veteran Concert Producer Bringing Industry Expertise in Skilling Underprivileged c

Mr. Zeeshan Siddiqui a well-known name for concert productions of celebrated Indian artists like Salim Sulaiman and Diljit Dosanjh, nonprofit skilling initiative of underprivileged students in production techniques and conducting regular we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020