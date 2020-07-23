Tejashwi Yadav tears into Bihar govt over flood situation

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday slammed the Nitish Kumar led NDA government in Bihar for not doing enough for the flood-hit victims. Taking to Twitter, the former deputy chief minister said, "NDA's 39 Lok Sabha MPs are missing from their constituencies. None of the ministers have visited their respective districts. The entire state cabinet is absent. There are no traces of the Minister of Water Resources nor of the Minister of Health and Disaster Management during the floods. We are helping the victims and the needy as much as possible."

Yadav had visited flood-affected areas yesterday. He visited Madhepur block of Madhubani district and donated money among affected people. Notably, parts of Bihar are reeling with floods due to heavy rainfall. "Parts of Bihar are flooded but Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is missing and invisible," he had said while speaking to ANI.

"He is not helping people or providing relief in this time of crisis. The villages have drowned completely. Kumar is missing from 125 days along with his ministers, and people here are dying," he added. Specifically mentioned the government has not been providing any relief to people and there are no arrangements for boats.(ANI)