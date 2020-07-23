Left Menu
Development News Edition

West Bengal Police acting like workers of ruling party: Guv

Expressing concern over the alleged deterioration of law and order in West Bengal, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said the state police were not functioning in accordance with the rules, and urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to find time and interact with him on the matter.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-07-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 16:16 IST
West Bengal Police acting like workers of ruling party: Guv

Expressing concern over the alleged deterioration of law and order in West Bengal, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said the state police were not functioning in accordance with the rules, and urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to find time and interact with him on the matter. Taking to Twitter, the governor said opposition MPs and MLAs were being targeted by the police, which "acts as workers of the ruling party".

"As the governor of the state, I am extremely worried to see this alarming decline in the law and order situation in the state," he said in a video message. Dhankhar, who has been at loggerheads with the Trinamool Congress government on several issues since he took charge as the governor of West Bengal a year ago, said, "Public representatives and opposition party leaders are virtually being hunted out of public space by the state police. This is undemocratic." Dhankhar also claimed that members of parliament and assembly were being ill-treated by the police.

"I have requested the honourable Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to spare time and interact with me... We cannot afford to have police that does not act in accordance with law but acts in a partisan manner like a political worker of the ruling party," he added. Several opposition leaders, including those of the BJP, have in the recent past claimed that they were stopped from distributing relief material to people hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and Cyclone Amphan.

Earlier this month, a BJP MLA was found hanging from the ceiling of a veranda outside a shuttered shop near his home in North Dinajpur district, following which the saffron party claimed that he was murdered. The post-mortem report, however, stated that the "legislator died due to hanging and no injury mark was found on his body".

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Dharmendra Deol remembers late actor Mehmood Ali on his death anniversary

Veteran actor Dharmendra Deol on Thursday remembered late Bollywood actor and his close friend Mehmood Ali on his death anniversary. The Sholay actor dug out an old monochrome picture of himself with the departed comic actor and remembered ...

Safwey, Hyderabad startup launches 'Box 360' UV sanitiser

Hyderabad, Jul 23 PTI Safwey Advanced Disinfectant Systems, a city-based startup, on Thursday launched Box 360, a chemical-free ultraviolet solution to contain coronavirus spread through the surface. Box360 is a metallic box containing an u...

ED summons Rajasthan businessman Sharma in Yes Bank money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate ED has summoned Rajasthan-based businessman Raman Kant Sharma in connection with its money laundering probe in the Yes Bank case, officials said on Thursday. Sharma is already being investigated by the central pr...

India's financial sector headed for consolidation, says Uday Kotak

Asserting that capital is going to be critical amid the COVID-19 crisis, Kotak Mahindra Bank Managing Director Uday Kotak on Thursday said Indian financial sector is heading for consolidation because of the asset risk that it carries. Speak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020