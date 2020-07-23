Left Menu
Development News Edition

Praising union "strength", UK PM Johnson dismisses independence push for Scotland

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised the "strength of the union" on Thursday, using a visit to Scotland to dismiss the possibility of a new independence referendum for a nation that is increasingly at odds with his government. With some polls suggesting a slim majority of people in Scotland now support independence from the rest of the United Kingdom, Johnson was keen to press the case for the whole country working together to tackle the coronavirus and economic crisis.

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-07-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 16:54 IST
Praising union "strength", UK PM Johnson dismisses independence push for Scotland
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised the "strength of the union" on Thursday, using a visit to Scotland to dismiss the possibility of a new independence referendum for a nation that is increasingly at odds with his government.

With some polls suggesting a slim majority of people in Scotland now support independence from the rest of the United Kingdom, Johnson was keen to press the case for the whole country working together to tackle the coronavirus and economic crisis. The pandemic and Brexit have badly strained the ties that bind the kingdom's constituent parts England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. Scotland's pro-independence government opposes leaving the European Union and accuses Johnson of mistakes in responding to COVID-19.

"The union is a fantastically strong institution, it's helped our country through thick and thin. It's very, very valuable in terms of the support we've been able to give everybody throughout all corners of the UK," Johnson told reporters after arriving in Orkney, an island group off the northern coast of Scotland. Asked whether there was a growing case for a new independence referendum after Scotland voted in favor of the union in 2014, Johnson said: "We had a referendum in 2014. It was decided it was, I think, by common consent, a once in a generation event."

While in Scotland, Johnson will meet businesses and members of the military, marking a year since he took office by reaffirming a commitment to increase opportunity and prosperity for all parts of Britain. Johnson will also thank members of the armed forces for their coronavirus response, which included setting up testing sites and transferring patients.

But he will also warn that the coronavirus crisis is by no means over, saying "we've got to be very, very vigilant as we go forward into the colder months". The Scottish National Party, which runs the semi-autonomous government in Scotland, has accused Johnson of muddled messaging on coronavirus and implemented its own lockdown strategy independently of London.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who was not expected to meet Johnson, said she welcomed the prime minister. "One of the key arguments for independence is the ability of Scotland to take our own decisions, rather than having our future decided by politicians we didn't vote for, taking us down a path we haven't chosen," she said on Twitter.

"His presence highlights that."

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

World's First DMIT Scanning App Launched By Brainwonders

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir The latest DMIT by Brainwonders App proves again why Brainwonders reigns in the DMIT industry. Brainwonders has now established itself as the pioneer of DMIT and educational counselling. The journey of Brai...

Rossari Biotech makes blockbuster stock market debut, zooms 77 pc

Shares of specialty chemicals manufacturing firm Rossari Biotech made a stellar debut at the bourses on Thursday, and closed nearly 77 per cent higher against its issue price of Rs 425 per share. During the day, the stock touched its highes...

CPD launches Israeli disinfectant technology in India

Health-tech firm CPD India on Thursday said it has launched disinfectant solution developed by Israels nano-technology coatings manufacturer Nano Z Coating to provide safety from highly contagious COVID-19 virus. This technology is being ef...

Justice system should show no mercy for culprits of GBV: Commission

The Commission for Gender Equality CGE says the justice system should show no mercy for any person who commits gender-based violence GBV.This comes after the alleged rape of a 61-year-old grandmother and her 21-year-old daughter in Dzana St...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020