Congress govt caused chaos, instability in state: Rajasthan BJP chief
Amid the political crisis in Rajasthan, the BJP's state unit president Satish Poonia alleged that the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government has caused "chaos and instability" in the state. The state sunk into a political crisis when Sachin Pilot rebelled against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and was later sacked as the deputy chief minister and the president of the state unit of the Congress.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-07-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 20:40 IST
Amid the political crisis in Rajasthan, the BJP's state unit president Satish Poonia alleged that the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government has caused "chaos and instability" in the state. "They (Congress) commit sins... they put blame on the BJP. The BJP has become an institution for them to blame and mislead people," Poonia said.
Gehlot has written to Prime Minister Modi, alleging attempts to topple his government and named Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. He has accused Shekhawat, other BJP leaders and some "overambitious leaders" of his own party of being involved in the alleged attempt to bring down his government.
Taking a dig at the Congress, Poonia said, "The party whose leaders are either out on bail or in jail, are talking about democracy." "But I think the people too have now understood that the chaos, instability in this state began under the rule of Chief Minister Gehlot and that of the Congress," the Rajasthan BJP chief alleged. The state sunk into a political crisis when Sachin Pilot rebelled against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and was later sacked as the deputy chief minister and the president of the state unit of the Congress.
ALSO READ
Rajasthan govt directs private schools not to charge fees till schools reopen
Govt probe into RGF transactions is 'natural outcome' of information brought out in public domain. Modi govt committed to transparency: BJP.
Govt would not have waited for six years if politics was behind probe into RGF transactions: BJP
Six COVID-19 deaths reported in Rajasthan
Rajasthan launches campaign to ensure purity of milk, dairy products