West Bengal Governor urges CM to brief him on 'declining law and order' in state
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Thursday urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to brief him on the issue of the 'decline in law and order' in the state.ANI | Updated: 23-07-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 21:28 IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Thursday urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to brief him on the issue of the 'decline in law and order' in the state. In his tweet, the Governor expressed concern over the alleged partisan of the state police against Opposition leaders.
"Given the enormity of decline in law and order @MamataOfficial have urged CM to urgently brief me. This as Political Leaders and opposition MPs and MLAs being virtually hunted out of public space by partisan police acting as political workers. This cannot be allowed in a democracy," he tweeted. Both the Governor and the CM have often been involved in a war of words over a number of issues.
Earlier on Tuesday, he urged Banerjee to give up confrontation and work together for the state. "Urge @MamataOfficial to give up Confrontation against Governor & Central Government. We can serve suffering people only by following Constitution and Rule of Law," Dhankhar had tweeted. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jagdeep Dhankar
- Mamata Banerjee
- West Bengal
- CM
- MPs
- Rule of Law
- Constitution
ALSO READ
Meghalaya govt has not taken any decision on lockdown in Shillong: CM Conrad Sangma
Fadnavis requests CM to send proposals of Maharashtra for PMGSY
Maha DyCM condemns vandalism at Ambedkar's Mumbai residence
Karnataka CM holds COVID-19 review meeting
CM orders strict action against vandalism at Ambedkar's house