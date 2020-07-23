Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-Philadelphia Congressman Ozzie Myers charged with ballot box stuffing, bribery

A former Democratic Congressman from Philadelphia, who served a prison term after being caught in a famous 1970s FBI sting, has been indicted for multiple election offences committed over the last six years, federal prosecutors said on Thursday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-07-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 22:42 IST
Ex-Philadelphia Congressman Ozzie Myers charged with ballot box stuffing, bribery
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

A former Democratic Congressman from Philadelphia, who served a prison term after being caught in a famous 1970s FBI sting, has been indicted for multiple election offences committed over the last six years, federal prosecutors said on Thursday. The Justice Department said former Congressman Michael "Ozzie" Myers was charged with conspiring to violate voting rights by fraudulently stuffing ballot boxes in support of specific candidates in primary elections in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Myers, 77, was also charged with bribery of an election official, falsifying records, voting more than once in federal elections and obstruction of justice, with charges filed on Tuesday and unsealed Thursday, prosecutors said. Prosecutors allege that Myers bribed Domenick Demuro, a former Philadelphia elections judge. Demuro earlier this year pleaded guilty in federal court in Philadelphia to charges of accepting bribes to cast fraudulent ballots and certifying false voting results during 2014, 2015, and 2016 primary elections in Philadelphia.

Prosecutors say Myers bribed Demuro to illegally add votes for certain candidates in primary elections. The indictment says Myers solicited "consulting fees" from clients and then used some of this money to pay off Demuro and others for tampering with election results. No defense lawyer for Myers is listed in court records.

Myers represented a Philadelphia Congressional district between 1976 and 1980. His political career ended when he was indicted and imprisoned after being caught in a famous sting operation codenamed "Abscam," in which FBI agents posing as Arab sheikhs offered bribes in return for political favors. At one point during the investigation, Myers was recorded by the FBI declaring: "Money talks in this business and bullshit walks."

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Good vibrations? COVID quiet time soothes Earth's seismic shakes

COVID-19 lockdowns worldwide led to the longest and most pronounced reduction in human-linked seismic vibrations ever recorded, sharpening scientists ability to hear earths natural signals and detect earthquakes, a study found on Thursday. ...

Punjab Health Minister urges NHM workers not go on strike

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Thursday urged National Health Mission NHM staff to withdraw their decision of conducting a strike or taking a mass casual leave. It has been reported that the staff working under National Health...

Cong demands judicial inquiry into 'medical procurement scam'; K'taka govt denies allegations

The opposition party Congress on Thursday demanded a judicial enquiry in the alleged scam in coronavirus related medical equipment procurement by Karnataka government. However, Deputy chief minister Ashwathnarayan and Home Minister Basavara...

Defence Minister chairs GoM meet on welfare of street vendors

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday chaired a Group of Minister GoM meeting on welfare of street vendors at South Block on Thursday. Office of Defence Minister of India in a tweet said that GoM reviewed the progress of Pradhanmantri ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020